For most people, chutney is a must-have with their food. Whether it's a sweet mango chutney, a spicy pudina chutney, or tangy imli chutney, they all make for a stellar accompaniment to a meal. As much as we adore them, having them regularly can become quite monotonous. There are times when our taste buds may crave something different and more exciting. For times like these, you must step out of your comfort zone and experiment a little. If you're on the hunt for unique chutney recipes, here's one you're simply going to love: Rajasthani Peanut Chutney. This dry peanut chutney is incredibly easy to make and offers a pleasant change from regular chutneys.

What Makes This Rajasthani Peanut Chutney Special?

Unlike most peanut chutneys, this one has a dry texture. Made with roasted peanuts and a blend of flavourful spices, this chutney can be paired with a variety of different foods. The addition of amchoor powder is also unique, giving the chutney a hint of tangy flavour. Overall, this chutney offers a spicy flavour, making it a must-try for those who like to spice up their meals.

Is Rajasthani Peanut Chutney Healthy?

Peanuts are an excellent source of protein, which makes this chutney very healthy. You can relish it without worrying about consuming extra calories. Moreover, it also includes spices like jeera and amchoor powder, which add some nutrition. However, remember to adjust the quantity of salt if you wish to make it healthier.

How To Make Rajasthani Peanut Chutney | Rajasthani Peanut Chutney Recipe

The recipe for this Rajasthani peanut chutney was shared by the Instagram page @burrpet_by_dhruvijain. To make it, you just need a handful of ingredients and five minutes of your time. All you have to do is add roasted and peeled peanuts, jeera, amchoor powder, red chilli powder, salt, and hing to a mixer grinder. Then, grind to form a smooth powder and you're done! You can enjoy this dry peanut chutney as is or drizzle some ghee and spread it over khakra for added flavour.

Bonus Tip: If you want this chutney to last a long time, make sure to store it in an air-tight container. Also, avoid using a damp spoon, as it can increase the risk of spoilage.