There's no need to say - water is the basic need of our life. It keeps us hydrated and helps balance metabolism. This is why we all keep clean and purified water at home. And to store the same, we need jugs and flasks at home. A good quality jug is a must to keep water handy for whenever we feel thirsty. Considering this, we handpicked some of the best water container options for you to choose from. Take a look.

Here're 5 Jug And Flask Options For You:

1. Borosil Stainless Steel Hydra Wonder Jug

Made of stainless steel, this jug comes with an easy-to-carry handle and a durable tap. The jug also has a wide opening for easy cleaning. Besides it helps keep water hot and cold for 17 hours.





2. Vinod Stainless Steel Magnum Jug

This jug is strong and sturdy and can be cleaned in a dishwasher. You can serve both cold and hot water in it. Besides, it is handy and can be kept anywhere in the house.





3. Freelance Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Jug

This stylish, lightweight jug can be a perfect addition to a modern kitchen setup. It is hygienic, 100% BPA free and easy to clean.





4. Femora Stainless Steel Stylo Jug

This jug comes with a strong and sturdy handle, making it easy to carry. Besides, it is durable and well-designed for spill-proof easy pouring.





5. Milton Thermosteel Flask

Besides being a water jug, this product also works well as a teapot. You can store tea or coffee in it and keep it hot for up to 24 hours. All you need to keep in mind is use mild soap for cleaning this flask.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.