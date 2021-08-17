Not everyone can afford to have massive kitchens with a lot of storage space. It becomes difficult to store kitchen supplies and things often get lost in the mess. Just because one cannot afford to have a bigger kitchen, doesn't mean that one can't manage to make space in an overcrowded environment. Therefore, it is important to find ways to utilise even the tiniest space one can find. We have found 5 kitchen shelves that can be placed on top of your microwave to create extra space.

Here Are 5 Kitchen Shelf Options To Organize Your Space:

1. INDIAN DECOR 20800 Microwave Oven Shelf

Indian Décor's microwave oven shelf can be installed on your balcony, study or bathroom and can be used to hang many other types of household. This product is made from 100% recyclable, premium quality material.





2. MILAD Stainless Steel Microwave Shelf

Milad's microwave shelf is made of stainless steel. It has a long service life and will not rust. The product is stylish, making it suitable for all homes. It has bold mounting bolts for stronger loading performance and stability. The activity hook is easy to use and free to fix the hanging position. It is simple and stylish.





3. Livzing 3-Tier Metal Microwave Oven Holder

Livzing's microwave oven holder is made of high-quality metal-coated material which gives an elegant look to the kitchen. The surface is easy to clean with a metal finish design. The compact stand is easily portable from one room to another and can be accommodated in every place. The product has a strong carrying capacity. It is solid and versatile for the kitchen.





4. PIKIFY Microwave Oven Rack Kitchen Shelf

Pikify's kitchen shelf has a scientific design that is convenient and practical. This product will help you keep the kitchen clean and tidy. It is made of environmentally friendly materials and is durable.





5. Palomino Stainless Steel Kitchen Microwave

Palomino's kitchen shelf has a durable, strong and sturdy construction. It has a smooth finish that is 100% non-magnetic stainless steel with five layers of decorative rustproof plating. It has a large capacity can store things like seasonings, rice cooker, dishes, spatula and other kitchen accessories.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.