Changing weather brings with it slightly pleasant weather, but a lot of problems like runny noses, itchy throats, and never-ending headaches. While monsoon offers cosy vibes and chai cravings, it also messes up your immunity. Most of us turn to over-the-counter medicines to get through it, but there's another way to manage your seasonal troubles, and it lies in your kitchen. It's herbal teas! Yes, some homemade herbal teas can feel like a warm hug on days you don't feel like getting up from your bed. So, if you are someone who struggles with compromised health during the monsoon, this article is for you! Here are 8 common health issues during monsoon, and herbal teas that can help cure the problem.





Here Are 8 Common Monsoon-Related Issues And Herbal Teas for Them:

If you have been looking for a way to treat your seasonal problems easily, Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda suggests drinking these herbal teas to improve your health:

1. Sore Throat

If you have a sore throat or an itch in your throat, the expert suggests having ginger tea. This is because ginger has antibacterial and antiviral properties, and also reduces inflammatory stress in your throat.

2. Nasal Congestion

For nasal congestion and nasal dripping, you need peppermint tea. The expert suggests having 2-3 cups of this tea as its properties can help improve bronchial health.

3. Cough

Since cough is due to excessive mucus and bacterial infection, you need chamomile tea for the desired results. It has a soothing effect on your throat, anti-inflammatory benefits, and is also great for sound sleep.

4. Fever

To tackle fever in this changing weather, you need an exotic herb called echinacea. This plant has antibacterial and antiviral properties that can help tackle cold and fever symptoms easily.

5. Body Aches

If you are suffering from body aches, which could be due to inflammation, muscle spasms and injuries, you should have turmeric or haldi tea. It is packed with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative benefits that can reduce body aches.

6. Headache

Headaches are common during changing seasons, and to tackle this, you need green tea. It has polyphenols, and it's a great way to hydrate yourself and also lose weight.

7. Fatigue

If you have fatigue and want to improve your metabolism and absorption of nutrients, you can have holy basil tea. As per the expert, it stimulates pitta, the digestive fire, and improves your energy levels. Holy basil tea is also great for your throat and brain health.

8. Chest Congestion

The stiff feeling in your chest or lungs due to a cold, you need liquorice root. This helps in getting rid of mucus in the body. Just boil this in water, make a herbal tea and drink it.

Dietary Mistakes To Avoid In Monsoon To Boost Immunity

1. Bingeing On Street Food Too Often

It's tempting, we get it, but samosas, pakoras and those hot kachoris are deep-fried. More often than not, the roadside vendors make these snacks in less hygienic conditions, which makes your body more prone to infections.

2. Not Hydrating

Because the weather is cooler, you may not feel thirsty. But your body still needs plenty of water. Staying well-hydrated flushes out toxins and keeps your immune system running smoothly.

3. Forgetting Probiotics

Probiotic-rich foods like dahi and chaas should be a staple during the rains. They help your gut stay strong, boost digestion, and reduce the chances of bloating and diarrhoea.

4. Taking Too Much Sugar

Monsoon evenings call for desserts, but too much sugar can disrupt your gut microbiome. This can make you prone to infections. Keep mithai and pastries as occasional treats and not indulgences.

5. Eating At Odd Hours

Eating meals at random times confuses your digestion. Try to stick to a fixed time, even on the weekends. A regular routine helps your body absorb nutrients better.

How To Stay Healthy During Monsoon

1. Wash Your Produce Properly

Fruits and veggies can have bacteria and grime, especially during rainy days. Wash them in clean water to avoid foodborne infections.

2. Build A Strong Gut

Your immunity begins in your gut, so eat nutritious food. Eat loads of fermented foods, fibre-rich grains and warm fluids. Herbal teas, khichdi, curd rice and soups are perfect for the monsoon.

3. Stay Dry

Avoid stepping into puddles, as it might lead to fungal infections or colds. Always dry your feet after coming indoors and wear waterproof footwear if you are out.





4. Stay Active

Monsoons can make you feel sluggish, but your body needs movement. Try indoor workouts, yoga, or even dancing to your playlist.

5. Include Spices In Your Diet

Haldi, cinnamon, cloves, pepper, etc., your spice rack can help you in the monsoon. Add them generously to your meals or teas to keep inflammation at bay.





