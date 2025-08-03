There is something effortlessly comforting about the way food brings mothers and daughters together. Whether it's bonding over breakfast, arguing about dinner plans, or sharing a sweet tooth, their conversations often revolve around what to eat and when to eat. Content creator Sana Sahni, from Punjab, captured this exact vibe in a now-viral Instagram video featuring a chole bhature session with her mom. Shot in the backseat of their car in Amritsar, the clip began with the duo casually enjoying the street food classic.





Mid-bite, Sana asked, “Should I order lassi?” and, of course, her mom gave the most Punjabi answer – yes. They even asked the vendor to bring another plate in 2-3 minutes, and not to forget, extra chutney. Because honestly, no foodie skips that detail. What made the video even more relatable is how the food talk did not stop. While eating, they were already discussing what they ate earlier – makki ki roti from breakfast, which apparently hit the spot. Dinner plans? The mom suggested matar wale chawal. Sana, however, was team butter chicken. They settled on a truce: naan and rumali roti on the side.

The dessert debate followed. Jalebis, while heading home, said the daughter. Phirni, counters the mom. Sana found the middle ground – they will eat jalebis on the go and get the phirni packed. She even casually dropped in that she has been craving gud wala halwa for days. And just when you think it was done, the video ended with the ultimate foodie move – asking for a refill of chole.





The text attached to the post read, “Normal conversations in Amritsar be like.”

A user wrote, “Most heartwarming video on the internet today.”





Another added, “Not only in Amritsar... In every Punjabi Family.”





“I miss Amritsar so bad after this,” read a comment.





A foodie said, “Ab bhature khane ka mnn ho gya. [I want to eat bhaturas now.]”





“Every Punjabi household ever,” echoed a few.





Do you also share such a foodie bond with your mother? Tell us in the comments!