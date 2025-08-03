Hyderabad may be known for its biryani, but if you dig a little deeper, you will find a thriving love affair with Arabian cuisine. Slow-cooked meats, fragrant rice, creamy dips, and grills that melt in your mouth have a dedicated fanfare in the city. And, whether you are craving a hearty Mandi, a plate of juicy kebabs, or just a bowl of hummus with warm pita, the city has you covered. You will find multiple restaurants, offering not just a delicious course of meal, but also an experience to remember.





From traditional seating to fusion twists, each place brings its own flavour to the table. So, whether you are planning a family dinner, catching up with friends, or just ordering in for a quiet night, here are five must-try spots for authentic Arabian fare in Hyderabad.

5 Of The Best Arabian Restaurants In Hyderabad For Mandi, Hummus And More:

1. Seasons Xprs, Madhapur And Banjara Hills:

Seasons Xprs is a crowd favourite for its wide-ranging Arabian menu that includes Lebanese, Turkish and fast-food influences. The Mandi here is flavourful and generous, and the shawarma rolls are perfect for a quick bite. The ambience is casual and family-friendly, making it ideal for both dine-in and takeaway.

Must-try: Chicken Mandi, Turkish kebabs, and Lebanese platters

Chicken Mandi, Turkish kebabs, and Lebanese platters Pro tip: If you are short on time, you can always order online and enjoy their signature dishes at home.

2. Mandi @36 Arabian Kitchen, Jubilee Hills And Gachibowli:

This place is all about the Mandi, and they do it well. From mutton to fish, their slow-cooked rice

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

dishes are rich, aromatic and served in generous portions. The interiors are cozy with traditional touches, and the menu also includes Madfoon, Kabsa and Arabic desserts.

Must-try: Mutton Mandi, Chicken Madfoon, and Baklava

3. Pista House Mandi, Attapur And Gachibowli:

Known for its legendary Haleem, Pista House has also carved a niche with its Mandi offerings. The Attapur outlet is especially popular for its mutton and chicken Mandi, served with spicy chutneys and refreshing beverages. The prices are reasonable, and the service is prompt.

Must-try: Mutton Mandi, Chicken Kebab, and their signature Haleem (seasonal)

Mutton Mandi, Chicken Kebab, and their signature Haleem (seasonal) Pro tip: Their Gachibowli outlet has online delivery options as well, making it perfect for a no-fuss dinner at home.

4. Barkaas Indo Arabic Restaurant, S R Nagar And Kompally:

Barkaas is where tradition meets indulgence. With roots in the Arab-influenced Barkas locality, this restaurant offers a rich spread of Mandi, BBQ, Mughlai and North Indian dishes. The Kompally outlet is especially spacious and great for family outings.

Must-try: Laham Mandi, BBQ platters, and creamy Kunafa

5. Hummus House, Banjara Hills:

If you are looking for a lighter, more Mediterranean take on Arabian cuisine, Hummus House is your spot. With a menu that includes Lebanese, Italian and Continental dishes, this place is perfect for vegetarians and health-conscious diners too. The ambience is minimal and chic and great for a relaxed meal.

Must-try: Classic hummus with pita, falafel wraps, and grilled chicken platters

Whether you are in the mood for a slow-cooked Mandi or a creamy bowl of hummus, these five restaurants offer something for every palate. So go ahead, plan a dinner, gather your crew, or simply order in and let the flavours of Arabia come to you.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.