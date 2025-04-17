The summer season has arrived, and it has made its presence felt right from the start of April. With the rising temperatures, our food choices also begin to shift. Most of us find ourselves leaning more towards cooling drinks and light meals rather than heavy food. But alongside staying cool, it is just as important to pay attention to what we are feeding our bodies. Summer brings with it the challenge of staying hydrated, and the blazing heat can often leave us feeling drained. A lot of times, dehydration hits before we even realise it, and that brings along its own set of problems. One of the easiest and healthiest ways to stay fit during this season is to include summer vegetables in your diet.





There is a common assumption that the variety of vegetables drops in the summer season. That is not true. There are plenty of seasonal vegetables available that are packed with hydration and nutrients. These are not only light and easy to digest, but they also give your body the strength it needs from within. Whether you want to whip up a quick sabzi, throw together a salad, or add something healthy to your dal-rice routine, these vegetables have got your back. We have rounded up five healthy vegetables that are ideal for summer and can be used in a variety of ways to keep your body cool and nourished.

Here Are 5 Summer Vegetables To Enjoy This Season:

Cucumber

Cucumber is hands down one of the most refreshing vegetables you can eat in summer. It is used in everything from salads to raitas and even sandwiches. With around 95 percent water content, cucumber helps you stay hydrated throughout the day. It is no surprise that people call it the superfood of the season. What is even better? It is rich in vitamin K and calcium, which support bone health and keep your system balanced. So, whether you slice it for a quick snack or mix it with curd for raita, make sure cucumber is a regular on your plate this summer.

Lauki or Bottle Gourd

Now on to another summer hero-lauki. Also known as bottle gourd, this vegetable is an underrated gem. Lauki is loaded with water and nutrients, making it a fantastic choice for hot days. It also contains calcium, which is great for your bones. Many people avoid lauki, thinking it is bland, but when cooked right, it can be absolutely delicious. Whether you are making a homely sabzi, stuffing it into parathas, or turning it into raita, lauki fits right in. It is also helpful in managing digestion, lowering bad cholesterol, and controlling blood sugar levels. Definitely worth a spot in your kitchen.

Turai or Ridge Gourd

Turai, or ridge gourd, is one of those vegetables that people either love or avoid. But do not judge it too soon-it is a powerhouse of nutrition. It contains dietary fibre, water, vitamin A, vitamin C, and iron. All of these contribute to better digestion, immunity, and overall health. The presence of beta carotene makes it especially good for your eyes. It may not be the first thing you crave, but with the right spices and tadka, turai can surprise you. Plus, it is super light on the stomach, which is always a bonus during summer.

Bitter Gourd or Karela

Bitter gourd may not win any popularity contests, but it surely deserves more love in summer. It is low in calories and high in fibre, making it ideal for those looking to manage their weight. It also helps regulate digestion and blood sugar levels. The vitamin C in karela gives your immunity a boost, which is much needed during seasonal shifts. If you are someone who has diabetes, karela should be on your regular menu. Sure, it is a bit bitter, but cooked well, it can actually taste quite good, and the health benefits are worth it.

Pumpkin

Last but not least-pumpkin. Often ignored, this vegetable is actually brilliant for summer. With 90 percent water content, it helps keep your body cool and hydrated. It is packed with fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants, which all work together to support your immunity, digestion, and skin. Since it is low in calories, pumpkin is also great if you are trying to shed a few kilos. From soups and curries to simple bhurji-style dishes, pumpkin is a versatile pick for your summer meals.





To sum it up, staying healthy during summer does not have to be complicated. These five vegetables are easily available, hydrating, and full of nutrients. Add them to your daily meals in different forms-boiled, stir-fried, or even raw-and give your body the care it deserves. Keep it light, keep it fresh, and enjoy the season with these summer-friendly vegetables.