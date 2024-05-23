You may be surprised to know that one of your bathroom essentials, toothpaste, is not just for personal hygiene anymore. You can use it around the kitchen too. Thanks to its mild abrasive property, toothpaste can be a handy tool for all kinds of cleaning jobs, from scrubbing stains to removing pungent smells in the kitchen. But one important thing to note before you grab your toothpaste for cleaning is to stick with plain old white paste since the fluoride ones can cause irreversible damage to your items. Are you looking for new ways to make your kitchen squeaky clean? Then this article is for you. Read on to know 5 surprising things you can clean in your kitchen with toothpaste.





Also Read: Kitchen Tips: 9 Smart Ways To Save Time In Kitchen

You can easily clean your stainless-steel sink using a toothpaste,

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Things You Can Clean In Your Kitchen With Toothpaste

1. Clean Your Stainless Steel Sink

A clean, sparkling sink can make your entire kitchen look cleaner. Toothpaste can actually come to your rescue for removing stains and restoring your stainless steel sink's shine back. All you have to do is apply a small amount of toothpaste to a damp cloth or sponge. Scrub the sink in circular motions, paying extra attention to stained areas. Rinse thoroughly. Toothpaste contains mild abrasives that effectively remove stains without scratching the surface, leaving your stainless steel sink looking brand new.

2. Polish Faucets And Fixtures

Faucets and fixtures in our kitchen can eventually lose their lustre because of the water spots. This could also lead to hard water stains which can be tough to get rid of. However, with toothpaste and its mild abrasiveness, you can restore the original lustre and shine effortlessly. Just squeeze a bit of toothpaste onto a cloth and polish the faucets and fixtures. After scrubbing, rinse with water and wipe dry with a clean cloth for a sparkling shine!

3. Glass And Ceramic Stovetops

Ceramic and glass stovetops require gentle cleaning to avoid scratches while removing stains and food residue. Are you struggling with stains on your stovetops? Then the mighty toothpaste is up to the task. Apply a little bit of toothpaste to the stovetop and scrub gently with a sponge or cloth. The mild abrasiveness of toothpaste effectively removes stains without scratching the surface. Rinse off with water and wipe dry.

Say goodbye to hard stains on your mugs because toothpaste is here to make them squeaky clean.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Coffee And Tea Stains On Mugs

Sometimes, even the dish soap fails to remove the stubborn stains inside coffee and tea mugs, making them look unappetizing. Toothpaste can help bring them back to their spotless condition. Just rub toothpaste inside the stained mug using a cloth or sponge. Rinse well with water to remove the toothpaste residues. The abrasive particles in toothpaste can effectively break down and remove the stains, making your coffee and tea mugs look as good as new.

5. Cutting Board

Cutting boards, which are used to chop vegetables daily, can linger in odours and stains from various foods. Toothpaste can help you keep them clean and fresh. The antibacterial properties and abrasiveness of the toothpaste can help eliminate odours and clean the surface. This will ensure your cutting board remains clean and hygienic every time.





Also Read: Kitchen Tips: How To Properly Clean Kitchen Knives - Process, Tips And Tricks





Can you suggest some other way to use toothpaste around the kitchen? Let us know in the comments below!