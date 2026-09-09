Craving sushi, dim sums, bao buns or comforting Asian curries but don't feel like stepping out? The good news is that you can enjoy some of the best Pan-Asian flavours in Delhi-NCR from the comfort of your home. From gourmet sushi platters to steaming dumplings and flavour-packed noodle bowls, several cloud kitchens are delivering restaurant-quality meals right to your doorstep. Here's a look at six popular Pan-Asian cloud kitchens in Delhi-NCR that deserve a place on your food bucket list.

Here Are The Best Asian Cloud Kithens In Delhi-NCR

1. Oki Poki

With cloud kitchens in Khan Market, Saket and Vasant Kunj, Oki Poki has become a popular choice for Pan-Asian food lovers in Delhi. The menu features everything from maki rolls and dim sums to signature dishes like Crispy Asparagus & Cream Cheese rolls. Backed by Azure Hospitality Group, the brand brings the expertise of well-known names such as Mamagoto, Sly Granny and Dhaba to the delivery space.





2. Enoki

Enoki Hospitality has established itself as a strong player in Delhi-NCR's premium Pan-Asian dining segment. Known for its fresh dim sums, bao, sushi and poke bowls, the brand focuses on delivering high-quality Asian cuisine made with premium ingredients. Along with multiple cloud kitchens, Enoki also operates a quick-service restaurant under the TOBIKO brand.





3. Shoyu





Co-founded by Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and entrepreneur Varun Tripuraneni, Shoyu offers a gourmet Pan-Asian dining experience with a delivery-first approach. Its menu includes sushi, dim sums, baos, Thai curries, nigiri and wok-fried specialities. After finding success in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the brand has expanded to Delhi, bringing its authentic flavours and premium offerings to food lovers in the capital.

4. KURO





KURO is a premium Japanese and Pan-Asian cloud kitchen known for serving restaurant-quality food at home. While its extensive sushi selection remains the highlight, the menu also includes dim sums, baos, robata grills, teppanyaki dishes and Asian curries. Operating from cloud kitchens in Greater Kailash and Geetanjali Enclave, KURO has become a go-to option for gourmet Pan-Asian meals in Delhi-NCR.

5. Asian Soi

Asian Soi has built a loyal following among Asian food enthusiasts in both Delhi and Noida. Co-owned by Anurag Rathore, Arpit Bajaj and Archit Gupta, the brand serves a wide variety of dishes, including sushi, dim sums, baos, ramen, rice bowls and noodles inspired by cuisines from across Asia. Its focus on authentic flavours and quality ingredients has made it a favourite in the NCR dining scene.





6. NAO (Next Asian Outing)





Founded by restaurateur Amul Kapoor, NAO was created to bridge the gap between quick-service Asian food and fine dining. The brand is particularly known for introducing Korean-inspired flavours to Delhi's Pan-Asian food landscape. From sushi and dim sums to Thai curries and Korean specialities, NAO delivers bold flavours crafted using authentic ingredients such as gochujang, miso and Thai curry pastes. It operates from its flagship outlet in GK-II M Block Market and a cloud kitchen in Lajpat Nagar.





Whether you're craving sushi, dim sums, baos or hearty Asian curries, these Pan-Asian cloud kitchens in Delhi-NCR make it easy to enjoy restaurant-quality meals without leaving home.