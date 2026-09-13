The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered the immediate recall of two food products after laboratory tests found them unsafe and not meeting food safety standards.





The products include Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder, manufactured by M/s Nilgiri Oil & Allied Industries, and Carrageenan, manufactured by M/s Aquagri Processing Pvt Ltd, according to an FSSAI social media post.





"The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued recall orders to two Food Business Operators (FBOs) under the FSS Act, 2006, following lab testing and evaluations," the post read.

"Both FBOs are required to execute immediate market recalls in accordance with the FSS (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017," it added.

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In the case of Shalimar's Chef coriander powder, an FSSAI regulatory sample was collected from the premises of Nilgiri Oil & Allied Industries. The sample was tested and found to be non-compliant because of pesticide residues.





The Food Analyst declared the sample “unsafe” under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The company was given the option to appeal against the findings and chose to do so. The second portion of the sample was then sent for retesting.





The retest also found that the coriander powder did not meet the prescribed standards for pesticide residues. The sample was again classified as "unsafe".



FSSAI has also ordered the recall of Carrageenan manufactured by Aquagri Processing Pvt Ltd. A regulatory sample collected from the company's premises was found to be non-compliant because of cadmium levels. The Food Analyst declared the sample unsafe under the food safety law.





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Aquagri Processing was also given an opportunity to appeal. After the company appealed, the second portion of the sample was examined by a Referral Food Laboratory. The referral laboratory also concluded that the Carrageenan sample was "unsafe".





FSSAI said both products were found to be in violation of the applicable food safety provisions and regulations.





The regulator has directed the two companies to immediately withdraw the affected products from the market and take all necessary steps under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017.