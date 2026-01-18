Manchurian is one of the most popular Indo-Chinese dishes, loved for its crisp texture and flavourful gravy. It is usually made with vegetables or paneer mixed with spices, shaped into balls, fried, and then tossed in sauces. Although it looks easy to prepare, a few small mistakes can affect its taste, texture, and appearance.





Incorrect frying, an unbalanced sauce, or careless mixing can turn this delicious dish into something oily, soggy, or bland. Knowing the most common mistakes helps you achieve better results at home. By avoiding these errors and using the right techniques, you can make restaurant-style Manchurian with improved flavour, crispiness, and overall quality.





6 Mistakes To Avoid While Making Manchurian

1. Using Too Much Water in the Vegetable Mixture

Adding excess water makes the Manchurian balls soft and oily while frying.





They may even break in the oil and lose their shape.





How To Fix:





Squeeze out all the excess water from the vegetables. Use cornflour to bind the mixture instead of adding water.

2. Overcrowding the Frying Pan

Putting too many balls in the pan at once lowers the oil temperature.





This makes the balls absorb oil and turn soggy.





How To Fix:





Fry in small batches and maintain medium-high heat for even, crisp frying.

3. Frying on Low Heat

Low heat cooks the balls slowly, causing them to absorb more oil.





The outer layer does not become crisp.





How To Fix:





Always fry on medium to medium-high flame to achieve a golden, crisp texture.

4. Adding Sauce on High Flame

A high flame can burn the sauces quickly and create a bitter taste.





The gravy loses freshness and balance.





How To Fix:





Reduce the flame before adding sauces. Mix gently to retain the flavours.

5. Using Too Much Soy Sauce

Too much soy sauce overpowers the dish and makes the gravy overly salty.





It hides the natural taste of the vegetables.





How To Fix:





Add soy sauce in small amounts and balance it with vinegar and tomato ketchup.

6. Overcooking Manchurian Balls in the Gravy

Cooking the balls for long makes them soft and mushy.





They lose their crisp outer layer and become heavy.





How To Fix:





Add the Manchurian balls at the end and cook them for just 1-2 minutes before serving.