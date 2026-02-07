Have you ever tasted a dish that feels familiar yet completely new at the same time? Paneer ke gatte is one such recipe from Rajasthan that brings together comfort, creativity and bold flavour in every bite. It takes the classic gatte we all know and gives it a richer twist by adding a soft paneer filling inside. The result is a dish that feels homely, festive and wonderfully satisfying. The gravy is creamy, the dumplings stay soft and the whole combination tastes perfect with hot rotis or rice. It is the kind of recipe that makes you pause and appreciate how simple ingredients can turn into something special. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @myflavourfuljourney, and it is definitely worth trying at home.

What Is Gatte?

Gatte are traditional Rajasthani dumplings made from gram flour. The dough is mixed with curd and spices, shaped into logs or balls, and then boiled until firm. These cooked pieces are usually added to a yoghurt-based gravy to make the popular dish called gatte ki sabzi. Variations like paneer ke gatte use a paneer stuffing to make the dumplings richer and softer.





What Makes Paneer Ke Gatte A Must-Try?

Paneer ke gatte stands out because it combines the earthy flavour of besan with a soft paneer stuffing that melts beautifully in the gravy. The contrast of textures, along with the rich yoghurt-based sauce, makes it a comforting and satisfying dish. It is a creative twist on traditional Rajasthani gatte that feels both homely and indulgent.

Can You Have Paneer Ke Gatte On A Weight Loss Diet?

Yes, you can enjoy paneer ke gatte on a weight loss diet if you prepare it with minimal oil and avoid heavy cream. Besan is protein-rich and filling, while paneer adds slow-digested protein that keeps you satisfied for longer. Pairing it with whole wheat rotis or a light salad can make it a balanced meal.

How To Ensure Paneer Ke Gatte Turn Out Soft?

To keep the gatte soft, make sure your besan dough is not too tight and your curd mixture is well whisked. Boil the gatte only until they firm up, not for too long. Simmering them gently in the gravy at the end helps them absorb moisture and stay soft.

What To Serve With Paneer Ke Gatte?

Paneer ke gatte pairs wonderfully with phulkas, rotis, parathas or even steamed rice. You can serve it with pickle, papad and a simple salad for a complete Rajasthani-style meal.

How To Make Paneer Ke Gatte At Home | Gatte Ki Sabzi

Start by making a soft besan dough with curd and spices. Add a little water and bring it together until it feels smooth and pliable. For the stuffing, grate paneer, season it lightly and roll it into tiny balls. Now wrap each paneer ball inside the besan dough and shape them into neat, round dumplings. Boil these stuffed gatte for a few minutes until they turn firm, and keep the boiled water aside for the gravy.





Whisk curd with spices and set it aside. In a kadhai, heat oil, add cumin and onions, and saute until they look pale pink. Mix in ginger-garlic-green chilli paste and cook for a bit, then add tomato puree and cook until the oil separates. Switch off the flame for a moment, stir in your curd mixture, then return it to the heat and cook gently. Add garam masala, salt and a splash of the reserved gatta water to bring the gravy together.





Finally, drop in your stuffed gatte and let them simmer so they soak up all the flavour. Garnish with coriander and a little cream.





Watch the full recipe video below:

Paneer ke gatte is a simple, tasty dish that brings the comforting flavours of Rajasthan to any meal.