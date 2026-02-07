Have you ever shared food from your local cuisine with friends from another region? Getting used to culturally rich names can sometimes be difficult for people from a different country, but it often leads to a delightful foodie experience. An Indian man recently shared an insight from his dinner with his American friends at a desi restaurant, leaving foodies divided on social media. He took to X to share his hilarious experience, and the evening turned out to be “so much fun”. The man, named Gurjot Ahluwalia, wrote, “Having dinner at an Indian restaurant with Americans is so much fun,” and mentioned how the foreigners gave westernised names to Indian dishes. Mocking the way his friends praised the food but named it differently, he shared, “The cheese cubes are really nice,' ‘the taco chips are delicious' – Cheese cubes = Paneer Tikka, Taco chips = Masala Papad."





The incident left Gurjot in stitches. He concluded his post by saying, “I can't stop laughing,” followed by a few laughing emojis.

Watch the full post below:

Soon after the man recounted his dinner experience on social media, foodies began reacting to the post.





A person said, “Paneer tikka and masala papad walked into an American mouth and came out as ‘cheese cubes' and ‘taco chips'."

Another mentioned, “Globalisation of Indian foods. Naam change kar diya, par mirch se darr abhi bhi hai (They changed the names, but still fear the chillies)."

“Have pizza and say dosa is delicious!" someone joked.

“Tell me you went to the USA for the first time without telling me you went for the first time," read a tweet.





Begging to differ, many others suggested that the man was exaggerating the situation. “Kitna fekoge bhai. Most Americans know of these dishes, and they certainly don't call them the names you mentioned. Anything for engagement," a person wrote.

Another added, “Less aware (anpad) angreez. Most of the western folks know about popular dishes: daal, naan, tandoori roti, paneer tikka, and curry."

A person said, “Laughing because someone from a different culture doesn't know a lot about your food is a different level of judgmental. Such a pity."





“What is there to laugh about that much? They might not be familiar with Indian food," questioned another.





What do you think about the man's dining experience with his American friends? Do let us know in the comments section.