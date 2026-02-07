Ever walked out of a wedding feeling overwhelmed by the endless buffet options? You are not alone. This is one of the most common scenes in India. A Bengaluru techie named Pankaj has, however, found the perfect solution. A software professional by profession, he built BuffetGPT - an AI tool that scans the entire buffet, laden with a huge list of dishes. It then prepares a personalised eating plan based on your stomach's capacity, while keeping in mind maximum optimisation of the available food options.





Also Read: This Viral Hack Shows How To Arrange Food To Make The "Perfect Desi Plate" At Buffets





Calling buffets at Indian weddings “a scam,” he shared his frustration about walking out with the regret of not being able to taste every single item. This is why he built BuffetGPT - to scan dishes and create a personalised eating game plan. He wrote, “AI agent that scans entire buffet and gives you a game plan.” Further elaborating on how BuffetGPT works, he shared that it uses computer vision to detect every dish, then optimises what to eat, what to skip, and how much, based on “actual stomach volume physics”.

The AI tool is still in the early stages of development and has only been tested as an alpha version at a friend's wedding, where it delivered “decent results.”





“Honestly, this is what my computer science degree was for,” Pankaj hilariously concluded his post.

Take a look at the post here:

Social media users were left in a frenzy over Pankaj's BuffetGPT and flooded the post with their reactions.





A person called it, “This is insane. How did you even think of this? This is what AI should be used for.”

Another user said, “Another real-world attempt that is out of the box.”

When a person asked, “This is amazing..how does the agent scan, one has to show it around the buffet? Or a drone can be used.” Pankaj replied, “I have to give it photos.”

A person suggested, “Now connect this to your Ray-Ban Meta glasses.”

Someone nodded in affirmation, “This is exactly the need of the hour.”

Meanwhile, a few users disapproved of the idea behind BuffetGPT.





Also Read: Watch: Woman Struggles To Pronounce 'Lasagna' At A Wedding, Internet Can't Stop Laughing





“Imagine by the time AI decides what to eat, the uncles already finished everything,” read a tweet.

“Thanks for finding a solution to a problem no one had,” one user shared.

We are completely amused by BuffetGPT's concept. Aren't you?