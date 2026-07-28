Most restaurants promise good food and a great view. This one comes with something you would never expect. In the heart of Ahmedabad, New Lucky Restaurant serves hot chai and hearty meals just a few steps away from 26 centuries-old graves. Yes, people actually sit beside tombs, sip their tea and enjoy their food. It may sound unusual at first, but for locals, it is simply another day at one of the city's most iconic eateries.

The Restaurant Built Around Graves

Photo: X/@grondmaster

The restaurant is often called one of the world's weirdest places to eat. But what makes it truly fascinating is that the graves were never added as a theme. They were already there. According to the reports, when the restaurant was being built over 75 years ago, the owner, Krishnan Kutty, discovered that the land contained graves believed to belong to 16th-century Sufi saints and their relatives.

Instead of removing them, he made a decision that would define the restaurant forever. He preserved every grave, built iron railings around them and arranged tables in the spaces between them. Today, diners make their way around green stone tombs before sitting down for a cup of tea or a meal.





There are now 26 graves inside the restaurant.





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Respect Comes Before Business

The graves are not treated as decorations. Every tomb is carefully protected with railings. Staff members clean the area every day, offer fresh flowers and recite Al-Fatiha as a mark of respect. Right next to the restaurant is a dargah. That balance between everyday life and deep respect is perhaps what surprises first-time visitors the most.





You might expect people to feel uncomfortable dining beside graves. But the opposite has happened. The restaurant stays packed throughout the day with families, office-goers, students and tourists. People from different communities visit without hesitation.





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Over the years, a local belief has also taken root. According to reports, many residents believe that having a cup of tea at New Lucky Restaurant before an important business meeting, an exam or a major life event brings good luck and prosperity. The owner himself has long believed that preserving the graves brought fortune to the business rather than harming it.





The restaurant has become one of Ahmedabad's most talked-about attractions over the years. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is said to have stopped by for a cup of tea during a visit to the city. The restaurant also featured as one of the shooting locations for the popular television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' bringing it even more attention.