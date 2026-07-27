Some of the most memorable food brands begin with a simple idea at home. Many are built around recipes that have been passed down through generations, but only a few manage to grow into brands recognised across the country. One such journey recently came into the spotlight after actor R. Madhavan shared the story of a Bihar mother-son duo behind a successful thekua business. As reported by The Economic Times, their venture has grown into a company reportedly worth Rs 75 crore. The video was originally shared by tech investor Aditya Singh.





Reportedly, the brand, Mom's Made, was started by Veena Devi and her son, Sameer. What began with just four stoves has reportedly expanded into a business that now fulfils around 1,000 orders every day and records an annual turnover of nearly Rs 15 crore.





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A Traditional Recipe Made For Today's Consumers

As reported by The Economic Times, Sameer wanted to take his mother's traditional thekua recipe to a wider audience while staying true to its roots. The report says the brand uses whole wheat flour and jaggery instead of refined flour and refined sugar. It also avoids palm oil and preservatives.

For those unfamiliar, thekua is a traditional sweet snack from Bihar and Jharkhand. It is typically made with wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, and ghee before being deep-fried until crisp. While it is most closely associated with Chhath Puja, it is enjoyed throughout the year in many households across the region.

From Four Stoves To A Growing Brand

According to The Economic Times, the business gradually grew from a small home-based operation into a recognised food brand. Today, the report says, Mom's Made serves customers across India while continuing to build on the same family recipe that started the journey.





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The story has resonated with many because it highlights how a traditional regional snack can find a place in kitchens far beyond its home state. It also shows that with consistency, careful scaling and a strong focus on quality, a simple family recipe can grow into a successful food business without losing its original identity.