If there is one fruit that captures the absolute best of an Indian summer, it is the litchi. Available for a blissfully short window between May and June, just before the monsoon sweeps in and washes everything clean, the litchi is everything the season asks for: juicy, perfumed, impossibly sweet, and cold from the fridge at the end of a long hot day. India is one of the world's leading producers of the fruit, with Muzaffarpur in Bihar famous for growing some of the finest varieties in the world. Most people eat litchis fresh and raw, which is absolutely the right instinct, but the fruit has a culinary range that most Indian kitchens have barely begun to explore. These eight recipes are a good place to start.

Here Are 8 Regional Litchi Recipes Across India

1. Litchi Kofta

Kofta, once pounded meat, now means stuffed dumplings in Indian vegetarian cuisine. Litchi kofta features whole litchis filled with spiced stuffing, simmered in onion-tomato gravy. The litchi retains its shape, absorbing spices, while its floral sweetness complements the gravy's heat, making it irresistible.





What you need (serves 3 to 4):

15 fresh litchis (peeled, slit lengthwise to remove the seed without breaking the fruit apart), 1 medium potato (boiled and mashed), 2 tablespoons crumbled paneer, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, half a teaspoon cumin powder, half a teaspoon coriander powder, a pinch of chilli powder, salt to taste. For the gravy: 2 medium onions (chopped), 2 medium tomatoes (pureed), 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, half a teaspoon turmeric, 1 teaspoon garam masala, 2 tablespoons oil, salt to taste, and fresh coriander to finish.

How to make it:

Combine mashed potato, crumbled paneer, ginger, cumin, coriander, chilli powder, and salt for a smooth filling. Stuff each slit litchi gently and set aside. For the gravy, heat oil, add cumin seeds, and let them splutter. Cook chopped onion until golden, about 8-10 minutes, then add ginger-garlic paste for 2 minutes. Stir in tomato puree, turmeric, and salt, cooking until oil separates, around 10 minutes. Add water, simmer, and gently lower stuffed litchis. Cook on low for 5-7 minutes. Finish with garam masala and coriander. Serve with parathas, roti, or steamed rice.

2. Litchi Tikri

Litchi tikri, a rural Bihar and Jharkhand recipe, is largely unknown in urban India. Excess litchi pulp is sun-dried into tangy, sweet sheets, similar to aam papad. Making tikri at home demands patience due to litchi's high water content, requiring 24 hours of drying in sunlight or a low oven.





What you need (makes a small batch):

30 to 35 fresh litchis (peeled and deseeded), 2 tablespoons sugar, juice of half a lemon, and a pinch of salt.





How to make it:

Blend litchi pulp until smooth, then strain through muslin or a fine sieve, pressing to remove water. Repeat if wet. Mix in sugar, lemon juice, and salt. Spread the pulp thinly on a parchment-lined baking sheet, no thicker than 3 to 4 mm. For the oven, set to 60 to 70°C, dry for 6 to 8 hours with the door slightly ajar. For the sun, cover with muslin and leave in strong sunlight for a day, bringing it inside at night. Tikri is ready when it peels cleanly and isn't tacky. Cut into squares or strips, serve with black salt and ghee.

3. Litchi Raita

This one will surprise you. Litchi raita is a Bengali kitchen staple, where fruit in yoghurt is a long and entirely sensible tradition. The sweetness of the litchi against the cool tartness of dahi, with a whisper of roasted cumin, works brilliantly alongside a biryani or a simple pulao.





What you need (serves 4):

15 fresh litchis (peeled, deseeded, and halved), 400g thick plain yoghurt (hung curd works beautifully), 1 teaspoon sugar, a pinch of salt, half a teaspoon roasted cumin powder, and a few fresh mint leaves.





How to make it:

Whisk the yoghurt until smooth. Add sugar, salt, and roasted cumin powder. Fold in the halved litchis gently so they keep their shape. Taste and adjust sugar if the litchis are particularly tart. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving so the flavours come together. Garnish with mint and a pinch of cumin powder. Serve as an accompaniment to rice dishes or as a standalone cold snack.

4. Litchi Pulao

Moving into savoury territory properly now. Litchi pulao is rooted in the Mughal culinary tradition of pairing fruit with fragrant rice, where sweetness and spice coexist in the same pot rather than politely staying on opposite ends of the table. Done well, this is one of the most elegant rice dishes you can put together in a home kitchen.





What you need (serves 3 to 4):

1.5 cups basmati rice (washed and soaked for 30 minutes), 15 fresh litchis (peeled and deseeded), 1 medium onion (sliced thin), 2 tablespoons ghee, 1 bay leaf, 2 cloves, 1 small cinnamon stick, 2 cardamom pods, half a teaspoon cumin seeds, salt to taste, and 3 cups water.





How to make it:

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium flame. Add cumin seeds, bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom; let them splutter for 30 seconds. Add sliced onions and cook until golden, about 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in drained rice, coating it in ghee and spices for 2 minutes. Add water and salt, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 12 minutes. Top with litchis, cover, and cook for 3 more minutes. Remove from heat, let rest covered for 5 minutes, then fluff gently. Serve with raita or plain yoghurt.

5. Litchi Kulfi

Kulfi made with litchi is one of those things that tastes like it took far more effort than it did. The natural sweetness of the fruit means you need very little added sugar, and the floral, perfumed quality of the litchi holds up beautifully against the creaminess of condensed milk.





What you need (makes 6 kulfis):

20 fresh litchis (peeled, deseeded, and blended to a smooth puree), 400 ml full-fat milk, 200 ml condensed milk, 100 ml fresh cream, half a teaspoon cardamom powder.





How to make it:

Heat the full-fat milk in a heavy-bottomed pan on medium flame, stirring occasionally, until it reduces by roughly a third. This takes around 15 to 20 minutes. Let it cool completely. Once cool, mix in the condensed milk, fresh cream, cardamom powder, and litchi puree. Stir well and taste. The condensed milk is quite sweet, so the balance should be right without additional sugar, but adjust if needed. Pour into kulfi moulds or small stainless steel matkas and freeze overnight. To unmould, run the mould briefly under warm water. Serve immediately.

6. Litchi Chutney

This one comes from Bengal's achaar and chutney traditions, where the sweet-sour-spice combination is treated as an art form. Litchi chutney is a preserve worth making in small batches during the season and serving alongside a thali or a meal of dal and rice.





What you need (makes one small jar):

25 litchis (peeled and deseeded), 3 tablespoons sugar, 2 tablespoons white vinegar or a squeeze of lemon, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, half a teaspoon red chilli powder, a pinch of salt, and half a teaspoon panch phoron (Bengali five-spice: the whole seeds are equal parts cumin, fennel, fenugreek, mustard, and nigella).





How to make it:

Heat a small pan over medium flame and add the panch phoron. Let it splutter for 30 seconds, then add the ginger and cook for a minute. Add the litchis, sugar, vinegar or lemon juice, chilli powder, and salt. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, for about 15 minutes until the litchis have softened and the mixture has thickened to a jammy consistency. Taste and adjust the balance of sweet, sour and heat. Cool completely before transferring to a clean jar. Refrigerate and use within a week.

7. Litchi and Coconut Kheer

Coconut and litchi together might not be the most obvious pairing, but the creaminess of coconut milk and the floral sweetness of litchi sit together with a ease that feels entirely natural. This is a lighter, dairy-optional alternative to traditional rice kheer, and it sets beautifully cold.





What you need (serves 4):

20 litchis (peeled, deseeded, and roughly chopped), 400 ml coconut milk, 2 tablespoons sugar, half a teaspoon cardamom powder, 2 tablespoons short-grain rice or sabudana (sago), and a few strands of saffron dissolved in a tablespoon of warm milk.





How to make it:

Cook the rice or sabudana in 200 ml water until completely soft and translucent. Add coconut milk and bring to a gentle simmer over low heat. Add sugar and cardamom, stir well, and cook for a further 5 to 7 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat, cool to room temperature, then fold in the chopped litchis gently. Add the dissolved saffron and stir once. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving cold.

8. Litchi Lassi

A lassi made with litchi is arguably the most indulgent and least complicated thing on this list. It requires almost no cooking, just a blender and good-quality dahi, and it tastes like everything a summer afternoon deserves.





What you need (serves 2):

15 fresh litchis (peeled and deseeded), 300 ml thick plain yoghurt, 100 ml cold milk, 1 tablespoon sugar (adjust to taste), a pinch of cardamom powder, and ice.





How to make it:

Blend the litchis to a smooth puree. Add the yoghurt, cold milk, sugar, and cardamom powder. Blend again until frothy and well combined. Taste and adjust sweetness. Pour over ice and serve immediately. For a richer version, substitute the cold milk with chilled cream. For a salted variant, skip the sugar entirely and add a small pinch of kala namak and roasted cumin powder, which is a surprisingly good combination.

The Short Season, Well Used

Litchis are here for barely six weeks. The window between the first flush of the season and the first monsoon shower is genuinely short, which is part of what makes them feel special every year. Most of us spend that window eating them straight from the bag, which is not wrong at all. But these eight recipes show how versatile the fruit really is: from a simple afternoon drink to a slow-cooked chutney, from a fragrant pulao to a cold kulfi after dinner. The litchi does not need much help to be delicious. It just needs a little imagination and the willingness to do something with it before the season slips away.