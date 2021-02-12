9 Cafes In Majnu Ka Tila Every Delhiite Must Try

Aanchal Mathur | Updated: February 12, 2021 17:50 IST
If you are a foodie or a shopaholic, a trip to Majnu Ka Tila is a must. Known as Delhi's 'Little Tibet', this little place in Arun Nagar has become a hotspot amongst Delhiites for pocket-friendly food and fashion. And it doesn't come as a surprise considering the amount of love people have for Momos! Majnu Ka Tila (MKT) is located near Delhi University and is mostly thronged by students, foreigners and locals who are searching for quaint cafes to have conversations over traditional Tibetan delicacies. Since most cafes and restaurants here are run by Tibetans, you are definitely in for an authentic treat of momo, thukpa and lots more. So, if you are searching for lesser-known little gems in the food capital, here are 9 of the best places in Majnu Ka Tila you must try!
Ask any foodie in Delhi for their top pick at the 'little Tibet' and the first place would be this small café serving delicious breakfast staples. Apart from a wholesome Himalayan meal of aloo khatsa, eggs and Tibetan bread, you can nosh upon lip-smacking pizzas and a typical English breakfast too comprising bacon strips, pancakes and chicken sausages with coffee. And while at that, click some Insta-worthy pictures too!
Where: House 6, New Colony, Majnu ka Tilla, New Delhi
A perfect place for those with a sweet tooth, coffee house dishes out one of the best mud cakes and banana muffins! With fresh and homemade desserts and a bevvy of beverages to choose from, Coffee House is a spot where you can sit and relax for hours.
Where: 39, Basement, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi
Not to confuse with Ama Café, this restaurant is to satiate your cravings for authentic Tibetan and Asian food. With an array of delicacies including thenthuk, tingmo, chilli fish and more, Ama is all that you wish for when it comes to Asian food. Don't miss their thukpas!
Where: 40, New Tibetan Camp, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi
A cute little place serving some of the best momos in MKT with a warm, cosy ambience! You can always trust Tee Dee for breakfast and if looking for a non-vegetarian treat, you must try sliced pork with mushrooms.
Where: 32, Aruna Nagar, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi
Looking for more than just Tibetan? Rigo is your rescue as it dishes our pretty much everything from Italian to Asian along with shakes, mocktails, tea and coffee. One of the few places offering a special Japanese menu serving drool-worthy sushis!
Where: 180, Tibetan Old Camp, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi
Perhaps the only place located right at the banks of Yamuna in Delhi, this café truly sets itself apart. Spacious and breezy with an incredible look, Yamuna Café serves some of the best pizzas and pasta in MKT!
Where: D-34, East House, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi
Not so popular, but Himalayan Restaurant is sure to offer one of the most extensive menus to choose from, all of which is full of authentic dishes from the mountains. Choose from shaptak, shabale, mokthuk and more!
Where: House 26, New Tibetan Camp, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi
Popular for Korean dishes more than anything else including a special Korean thali, Kori's is a great place to spend long hours over good food.
Where: House No. 18-19, Tsampa Guest House, Majnu Ka Tilla, Timarpur, Delhi
Kham is definitely going to transport you to a cafe in the mountains with its chic, quintessential Tibetan ambience. You must try their desserts including sinful carrot cake!
Where: 158, Tibet Colony, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi
