Hyderabadi Biryani is known across India for its royal flavours and aromatic spices, but the city's rich cuisine goes far beyond rice dishes. Hyderabad is home to many bold and flavourful curries, and one of the most loved among them is the Hyderabadi Red Chicken Curry. This one‑pot dish brings together chicken, yoghurt, nuts, coconut and a mix of spices to create a vibrant red gravy that tastes both comforting and luxurious. It is easy to prepare and perfect for family dinners, weekend meals, or festive occasions when you want something impressive yet simple.





Ingredients

1 kg Chicken

2 cups Curd/Yoghurt

10 Cashews

10 Almonds

1 cup Fresh Grated or Desiccated Coconut

3 Medium Onions (Fried)

2 tbsp Ginger–Garlic Paste

2 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 tsp Kashmiri Mirch

2 tbsp Coriander Powder

½ tsp Turmeric

1 tsp Garam Masala

1 tsp Red Food Colour (optional)

Salt to taste

1 cup Oil

3 Green Chillies, slit

2 tbsp Coriander, finely chopped

1 tbsp Soy Sauce

1 tbsp Chilli Sauce

1 tbsp Red Chilli Sauce

Fresh cream (optional, for finishing)

A pinch of black pepper

How to Make Hyderabadi One‑Pot Red Chicken Curry

Step 1: Make the Nut–Coconut Paste

Dry‑roast almonds, cashews, and grated coconut on low heat until aromatic. Allow to cool and blend into a smooth, creamy paste. This paste gives the curry a rich texture and slight natural sweetness.



Step 2: Marinate The Chicken

Place the chicken in a deep pan or heavy pot. Add ginger–garlic paste, yoghurt, fried onions, red chilli powder, Kashmiri mirch, turmeric, coriander powder, red food colour, and the nut–coconut paste. Mix well so the marinade coats the chicken evenly. Leave aside for 1 hour to let the flavours soak in.



Step 3: Begin Cooking The Curry

Place the same pan on the stove. Add one cup of oil and the slit green chillies. Stir everything together and allow the chicken to cook gently on low heat. Cover the pot and cook for 15 minutes. The chicken will release its own moisture and form the base of the gravy.

Step 4: Add The Sauces

After 15 minutes, open the lid and stir the curry. Add soy sauce, chilli sauce and red chilli sauce. Mix well, cover again and cook for 10 more minutes. These sauces deepen the colour and enhance the flavour of the gravy.



Step 5: Finish The Curry

Add garam masala, a pinch of black pepper and chopped coriander. Stir gently. Add a spoon of fresh cream for extra richness and cook for 2 minutes before turning off the heat. Your Hyderabadi Red Chicken Curry is ready to serve.





Serving Suggestions



This curry pairs wonderfully with:

Steamed basmati rice

Jeera rice

Butter naan

Soft rotis

Onion slices and lemon wedges



Its rich, spicy gravy makes any simple meal feel special. Hyderabadi One‑Pot Red Chicken Curry is a warm, flavourful, and satisfying dish that brings a royal touch to your everyday cooking. With its creamy texture and bold spices, it is sure to become a favourite on your dining table.