Chilli Chicken is one of the most loved Indo-Chinese dishes in India. You'll find it everywhere -from restaurants and street food stalls to wedding menus and house parties. The dish can be made in both dry and gravy styles. Boneless chicken pieces are marinated with soy sauce, chilli sauce, black pepper and other spices, then fried and cooked again in a flavourful sauce.





While it isn't difficult to make at home, a few common mistakes can easily affect its taste and texture. Avoiding these errors will help you prepare delicious, restaurant-style Chilli Chicken every time.





Avoid These 6 Mistakes While Making Chilli Chicken

1. Not Using Fresh Chicken

Chicken is the hero of this dish, so freshness matters. Using old or stale chicken makes it rubbery and chewy, which spoils the overall taste.

2. Cutting Chicken into Large Pieces

Large chunks do not absorb the marinade properly, leaving them bland and dry. Smaller, evenly sized pieces help the chicken soak up flavours and stay juicy.

3. Marinating for Too Short a Time

Skipping the marination or keeping it too short reduces the depth of flavour. Proper marination helps tenderise the chicken and gives it the classic taste you expect.





4. Overcrowding the Pan

Adding too many chicken pieces to the pan at once lowers the oil temperature. This makes the chicken soft instead of crispy. Fry in small batches for the best texture.

5. Adding Too Much Soy Sauce

Excess soy sauce can overpower the dish and make it too salty. Use it in the right amount to keep the flavours balanced.

6. Overcooking the Vegetables

The crunch of onions and capsicum is a key part of Chilli Chicken. Cooking them for too long makes them soft and takes away the dish's signature bite. Sauté them lightly to keep the crunch.