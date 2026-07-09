Whenever hunger strikes, many of us reach for a packet of savoury snacks such as namkeen, biscuits, chips or bhujia. Some also enjoy aloo bhujia or potato chips with their evening cup of tea. Whether it is a family gathering or a movie night with friends, these crunchy snacks remain popular among people of all ages. While aloo bhujia and potato chips may seem similar, they differ considerably in terms of ingredients, flavour and nutritional value. Aloo bhujia is typically made from gram flour (besan), potatoes and spices, whereas potato chips are prepared by frying or baking thin slices of potatoes. Although they are not a very healthy choice as they are deep-fried, which of the two would be a better pick for your health?





Also Read: Bored of Potato Chips? 5 Unique And Delicious Chips Recipes You Should Try At Home

Aloo Bhujia vs Potato Chips

Taste And Texture

Aloo Bhujia

Aloo bhujia resembles thin sev or short noodles. It is crunchy and has a salty, spicy flavour.





Potato Chips





Potato chips are thin, round and crispy. They generally have a lighter texture compared to aloo bhujia.





Also Read: Opt For A Healthy Snack With These 5 Interesting Chips Recipes

Ingredients And Nutritional Value

Aloo bhujia is usually made with mashed potatoes, gram flour (besan), moth bean flour and spices. Since it contains gram flour and lentils, it offers slightly more protein and fibre than regular potato chips. However, it is commonly deep-fried, which increases its calorie and fat content.





That said, aloo bhujia cannot be considered completely healthy. Despite providing some protein, it often contains high amounts of salt and fat, making it less suitable for people with high blood pressure or those watching their calorie intake.





When compared to many packaged snacks such as potato chips or biscuits, aloo bhujia can be a better option because it contains fewer artificial ingredients and offers some nutritional benefits. The healthiest approach is to prepare it at home, where you can control the quality and quantity of ingredients used.

How To Make Aloo Bhujia At Home

To make aloo bhujia at home, prepare a dough using gram flour (besan), moth bean flour, boiled potatoes, mild spices and salt. You can also add spinach or beetroot puree to boost its nutritional value and give it a natural colour.





Shape the dough into thin strands using a sev maker or bhujia press. Allow the strands to dry slightly, then air-fry them until crisp. This gives you a lighter, lower-oil version of aloo bhujia.





Aloo bhujia may offer slightly more protein and nutrients than potato chips, but both snacks should be enjoyed in moderation due to their salt and fat content. If possible, choose homemade versions and limit portion sizes for a healthier snacking habit.