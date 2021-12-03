When you are in the mood for a snack it can get really difficult to keep your hands away from the bag of chips. It would not be wrong to say that chips are one of the most popular snacks across the world. The good part is that these crispy munchies come in myriad flavours and tastes. But, if you overeat them, they can have adverse effects on your health. So, the first and foremost thing to do is avoid deep-fried chips and have them baked if you want to follow a healthy route. Secondly, you can skip the traditional potato and opt for healthier ingredients to make your chips.





We have curated a list of 5 such healthy chips recipes that you can rustle up quickly. Take a look:

Brinjal chips are a good alternative to potato chips. And, you don't have to fry them - just bake them and it's ready. Brinjal is high in anti-oxidants and promotes weight loss.

One of the best things about sweet potato chips is that even those who are diabetic can consume them in moderation. A root vegetable like sweet potato, with its unique texture, taste and health benefits, is a treat for food lovers.

Nothing can beat the joy of relishing a bowl of delicious chips coupled with your cup of hot tea, right? Well, moong dal chips can be your healthy pick for evening snacks. These chips hardly take 15 minutes to get ready and once you try them out, there's no going back. You can fry them and also bake them if you are looking for a healthier version.

Ragi is packed with fibres, protein, iron, magnesium and other elements good for your body. What's better than having ragi in the form of these tasty crispy munchies? First, prepare a dough with ragi and wheat flour and roll out thin chips from it.

Homemade baked spinach chips are a delight when you want to have something healthy and tasty. You can have these chips whenever hunger pang strikes. A perfect recipe for the cold winters.





Next time you are wondering what to have with your tea, try out these healthy chips and you won't regret it.