In order to work efficiently in a kitchen, it is important to equip it with the best tools and appliances. Be it for making something as simple as a paratha, an exotic curry, or perhaps even a cocktail, there are so many things that we require to make the work effortless. Naturally, these appliances also tend to lose their efficacy as we use them on a daily basis. And for times like these, there's nothing quite better than upgrading your kitchen with some essentials. If you're on the hunt for such tools, you're at the right place. Online shopping giant Amazon is back with its annual Great Freedom Festival, starting today. This five-day festival will go on until August 8, 2023, and there will be a number of exciting deals and offers on kitchen appliances and tools. The best part is, you get to enjoy cashbacks, free delivery options, and no-cost EMIs. Click here for the details.

Today, we will bring your attention to some of the essential kitchen tools and appliances that you will get with amazing discounts. Check them right now and equip your kitchen before the sale ends.

Here Are 5 Must-Have Kitchen Appliances That Are On Sale:

1. Pigeon By Stovekraft Kitchen Tools And Cutting Board Combo:

A must-have kitchen essential, this product will make the process of chopping fruits and veggies much easier. It includes a chopper with a capacity of 400 ml, three knife sets, one kitchen scissor, and a chopping board. The knives are made using stainless steel and have anti-slip handles, ensuring a firmer grip and preventing injuries. The scissor is multipurpose, as you can use it for peeling, cutting, and as a bottle opener. Originally priced at Rs 1680, the product comes with a discount of 76% and is now available at Rs 399.





2. Pigeon Polypropylene Mini Handy And Compact Chopper:

The Pigeon Polypropylene Mini Handy And Compact Chopper comes with a unique string function that allows you to chop food with ease. It is an eco-friendly chopper, as you do not require any electricity to use it. Made from unbreakable ABS plastic, be rest assured that this chopper will last you a long time. It can also be opened and detached quite easily, which makes the cleaning process easier. Originally priced at Rs 545, the product comes with a discount of 67% and is now available at Rs 179.





3. Dynore Stainless Steel Multi Utility Bar Set:

If you want to upgrade your home bar, then this Dynore Stainless Multi Utility Bar Set is the best option for you. It includes a total of eight pieces, including a fork bar spoon, a deluxe cocktail shaker with a capacity of 750 ml, a black PVC muddler, a cocktail strainer, a tall peg measuring 30/60 ml, and three wine pourers. All these tools are made using stainless steel, which ensures durability and keeps them from dis-colouring. Originally priced at Rs 799, the product comes with a discount of 31% and is now available at Rs 549.





4. AGARO Royal Kitchen Knife Set:

The AGARO Royal Kitchen Knife Set includes six different knives that will allow you to slice your food effortlessly. They are made using high-carbon stainless steel blades that ensure durability and long-lasting sharpness. The set includes an eight-inch chef knife, a slicing knife, and a bread knife. It also includes a seven-inch santoku knife, a six-inch utility knife, and a four-inch butter knife. The non-stick black-coated blades will make it a breeze to slice, and the non-slip grip will give you a firmer grip. Originally priced at Rs 2,299, the product comes with a discount of 55% and is now available at Rs 1034.





5. Cello Giacinta Borosilicate Glass Baking Dish:

The Cello Giacinta Borosilicate Glass Baking Dish is a must-have product for all your baking needs. It is transparent in colour, comes with a two-litre capacity, and is also microwave-friendly. Made using high-quality borosilicate glass, you need not worry about breakage. This baking dish also makes a good choice for serving food at the dinner table. Originally priced at Rs 749, the product comes with a discount of 25% and is now available at Rs 559.





Get your hands on these must-have kitchen essentials while the Amazon Great Freedom Festival lasts. Click here for more such offers, deals and discounts.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.