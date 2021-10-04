In this fast-paced world, we all look for smart technology that can make our daily chores easier. It's the same for cooking and other kitchen related work. Due to the extreme rush in our day-to-day life, we hardly get time to spend in the kitchen. Much agreeable, isn't it? However, with the emerging technologies, everything now seems to be easier. Products like electric choppers, OTGs, air fryers, dough maker, chapati maker, etc. are some of the kitchen appliances that help us do the job without any fuss. If you are looking for smart appliances for your kitchen, then we suggest, it is the right time to get your kitchen upgraded. Amazon Great Indian Festival is providing all these kitchenware at lucrative deals and discounts. Besides, the HDFC account holders (both for credit and debit cards) can also enjoy an instant 10 percent discount on every purchase. So, without any further ado, let's learn about the products and offers available on each of them. Read on.

Here's A List Of 5 Smart Kitchen Appliances In Under Rs 8000:

1. Philips Digital Oven Toaster Grill

This toaster by Philips has an easy-to-use digital panel for selecting modes, recipes, time and temperature control. It also has a chamber light for easy monitoring of food while preparing. The oven also has a unique opti-temp technology (did you write it right?) for uniform cooking. Originally priced at Rs. 8095, this oven toaster is now available at just Rs. 6999.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 6999

Rating: 4.4/5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 25litre

Colour: Black

2. Pigeon By Stovekraft Swell Electric Kettle

Originally priced at Rs. 1495, this stainless-steel kettle is now available at just Rs. 705. Besides boiling water, you can use this electric kettle for boiling eggs, making teas, instant soups and more. In addition, it comes with an auto-off feature that automatically turns off when water or any beverage is done perfectly.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 705

Rating: 4/5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 0.7litre

Colour: Steel Grey

3. SOLARA Xtra Large Digital Air Fryer for Home

Air fryers can bake, grill and roast your favourite recipes with just a few drops of oil. This air-fryer by Solara features an LCD touch screen with 8 preset menu options. It also has 1 extra-large non-stick basket, which makes it perfect to prepare large quantities of food without any hassle. From chicken tikkas, and drumsticks to roasting the whole chicken at one go, this air fryer does it all. You can now get it at just Rs. 6499. Hurry up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 6499

Rating: 4.6/5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 5.5litre

Colour: Blue

4. Wellspire Multi Cooking Pot Smart Electric Pressure Cooker

This sleek looking multi-purpose pressure cooker is deemed to cook food 70% faster than the usual pressure cooker. Besides, it combines 7 appliances in one - pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan and yogurt maker. This electric pressure cooker has a 3-ply bottom that ensures durability and healthy cooking. Besides it is dishwasher-safe, making it ideal for everyday use. Actually priced at Rs. 12499, this product is now available at 38% for just Rs. 7750.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 7750

Rating: 4.4/5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 6litre

Colour: Black

5. Lifelong Atta and Bread Maker

We have found another appliance that can ease your daily household chores. This product helps mix flour and knead perfect dough for bread, chapati, puri etc. In addition, it features three adjustable crust controls - light, medium and dark. It also comes with 19 preset menu options that can make your required dish by just one click. Get your hands on this product at just Rs. 5998.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 5998

Rating: 4.4/5 (based on Amazon)

Item weight: 5200gm

Colour: Grey and black







