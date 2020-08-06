SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Up For Some Exciting Deals On Cookware? Find Them Inside!

The Amazon Prime Day sale is on! If you are planning to buy some cookware for your kitchen, we have some electrifying deals for you.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 06, 2020 21:49 IST

There's no denying the fact that cooking is an art and utensils are the tools to create a perfect dish. Pots, pans and kadhai play an important role in every chef's life. A good utensil is also touted to be one of the most important factors for good preparations aside from ingredients, techniques etc. Imagine cooking dosa in a kadhai and dal in a tawa! Sounds tragic, right? Hence, it is a must to equip every kitchen with the right kind of cookware to make the cooking process easy, quick and effortless.

On the day 2 of Amazon Prime Day sale (August 7, 2020), we handpicked some pressure cooker, kadhai and pan options, with lucrative deals, which can be an ideal and budget-friendly addition to your kitchen for everyday use.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Find Here Some Amazing Deals On Cookware (Upto 70% Off)-

Hawkins Classic Pressure Cooker

Whenever it comes to quick cooking, pressure cooker is the utensil we all resort to. It not only saves time, but also prepares your meal within a few minutes. Today we bring you this pressure cooker option by Hawkins, with 3-litre capacity, which can be a right fit for a kitchen of 3-4 people.

NDTV Food Picks
Hawkins Classic Pressure Cooker
(1,622 ratings & reviews)
1,229 1,229fromamazon.in

Prestige Deluxe Plus Junior Induction Base Pressure Cooker

Another example of pressure cooker, this option is apt for the ones using induction cooktops in their kitchen. It comes in the shape of a handi and has a capacity of holding 4.8-litre of food.

NDTV Food Picks
17% off
Prestige Deluxe Plus Junior Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Handi, 4.8 Litres, Flame Red
(195 ratings & reviews)
2,400 1,971fromamazon.in


Nirlon Non-Stick Aluminium Heat Resistance Kadhai And Grill Pan Combo

Let's face it, we just can't do without a kadhai in our kitchen! From deep frying snacks to preparing curries- it has a wide array of usages. Hence, we bring you this non-stick kadhai option by Nirlon that comes in a combo set with grill pan and can be a value-for-money inclusion to your kitchen.

NDTV Food Picks
59% off
Nirlon Non-Stick Aluminium Heat Resistance Kadhai and Grill Pan Combo Set, 2.6mm_KD11_GP(22.5)
(14 ratings & reviews)
1,930 782fromamazon.in


Amazon Brand - Solimo - Non-Stick Cookware Set

Speaking about value-for-money, you can also go for this combo-set option by Amazon exclusive brand Solimo. This set comes with a non-stick kadhai, a frying pan, one tawa and one glass lid that fits on all these three pans. The best part about this product is the fact that all these cooking utensils are both induction and gas-friendly.

NDTV Food Picks
40% off
Amazon Brand - Solimo 3-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set (Induction and Gas Compatible)
2,200 1,299fromamazon.in


Vinod Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Last but not the least, this particular set by Vinod comes with a sauce pan, a casserole and a frying pan. All these utensils are made of stainless steel and are compatible for both induction and gas tops, making them a smart addition to your kitchen.

NDTV Food Picks
24% off
Vinod Stainless Steel Fry Pan, Sauce Pan & Casserole With Lid Cookware Set, Silver, 3 Piece
(27 ratings & reviews)
2,495 1,890fromamazon.in


Comments

Tags:  Amazon Prime DayCookwareKitchen Utensils
