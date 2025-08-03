Kareena Kapoor is a true foodie at heart. Whether it's her love for paranthas, desi Chinese, or paya soup, the actress often talks about her favourite dishes on public platforms. In her latest social media update, Kareena shared two snaps celebrating nature and fruits. Any guesses which ones? In the first photo shared on her Instagram Stories, Kareena showed a plum tree – heavily laden with ripe fruit. In her caption, she simply wrote “fal (fruits)” in Hindi, along with a rainbow emoji.





Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story below:

Next, Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of a blueberry tree. The sunlit berries looked fresh and tempting – almost too good to resist. Kareena playfully captioned the photo, “Khaogey?” [Will you eat?]

Kareena Kapoor has always embraced her foodie side with pride. Not too long ago, in a heart-to-heart with celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the actress opened up about one of her all-time favourite comfort foods. And it is a dish that many of us turn to as well – khichdi.





In a video shared by Rujuta on Instagram, Kareena spoke about her deep love for the humble meal. “I can be like really happy to eat khichdi at least five times a week, which I think works and it's somehow it just keeps me happy with that little dollop of ghee. Um, aha!” she declared with her signature charm. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, Kareena Kapoor shared a post that struck a chord with cheese lovers everywhere. On her Instagram Stories, she reposted a quote from Lana Black that said, “I feel like cheese is the glue that holds my life together.” To that, Kareena added her own witty stamp of approval with the words, “My Truth.” Here is the full story.





We can not wait to dig into more of Kareena Kapoor's foodie adventures.