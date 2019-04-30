Andrea's Bar And Brasserie (ABB) - A Global Cuisine Restaurant Opens Its Doors In Khan Market

The posh and upscale Khan Market is now home to a new restaurant - Andrea's Bar and Brasserie

Do you often spend your weekends shopping and dining in Khan Market? If yes, then we're here with a good news! The posh and upscale Khan Market is now home to a new restaurant - Andrea's Bar and Brasserie that aims to create an ambience reminiscent of the Brasseries of New York, Paris and London. A name that needs little introduction in the Delhi food scene, Andrea Pauro, the restaurateur behind Amici and Andrea's Eatery in Saket, has now opened this global bar and brasserie.



Inspired by the vibrancy of the Belle Epoque in Paris of the early 20th century, the interiors of Andrea's Bar and Brasserie reflect poise and elegance. The moment you enter the place, you'd see walls adorned with Japanese abstract paintings and the entire place is decorated in hues of blue and white. Talking about the menu, the dishes included Andrea's favourite foods from places such as Italy, the Middle East, South East Asia and even America.





ABB's kitchen attempts to source and use authentic high-quality ingredients with the best flavours







ABB's kitchen attempts to source and use authentic high-quality ingredients with the best flavours. An example would be Roma tomatoes from Italy that are used in preparing the Italian-themed dishes to bring out exotic flavours. We got the chance to taste Roma tomatoes in Buttery Avocado & Cilantro Dressed Cherry Tomatoes Bruschetta. The bruschetta was served in two varieties: sour dough and garlic milk bread. However, our favourite pick was the sour bread. The buttery taste of avocado complemented well with the tangy flavours of Roma tomatoes.

Non-vegetarian lovers can try their hands at Smoked Salmon Bruschetta







Non-vegetarian lovers can try their hands at Smoked Salmon Bruschetta - served with melba toast, sour cream, lemon, capers, honey mustard glaze, onion rings and house salad.



While you have a plethora of interesting options in the menu to choose from, we recommend you to try Beetroot and Goat Cheese Dome, which was stuffed with goat cheese and served with arugula puree and candied walnuts. The roasted beetroot had a sweet aftertaste.





The beetroot dome was stuffed with goat cheese and served with arugula puree and candied walnuts







If you're in quest of something comforting and soulful, you can try their Super Bowl varieties, which are aplenty and have quite interesting mix and match. Among those, we'd recommend Krapow- served with Thai basil, bird's eye chillis on a bed of jasmine rice. We tried the veg option, which has tofu and mushrooms.



Pair these delights with Virgin Kiwi Mojito or Summer Basil mocktail and you're sure to have a gastronomic experience. If you are someone who is weight conscious and keeping a close eye on your calorie intake, you can opt for Super Green Salad. The salad had rocket leaves, spinach, rainbow Swiss chard along with edamame beans, avocado, asparagus, broccoli, and dried cranberry. The balsamic and wild honey dressing took the flavour game to another level while keeping the calorie content in check.





Chocolate dome happens to be the best-selling delight of this restaurant







We ended our meal with Chocolate Dome, which also happens to be the best-selling delight of this restaurant. The joy of having chocolate cake with oodles of chocolate ganache over it is above all.



So, the next time you happen to be in Khan Market and looking for a classy spot to dine, head to Andrea's Bar and Brasserie and relish the delicious food on offer.



What: Andrea's Bar and Brasserie

Where: Shop 12, First Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

When: 12 PM - 11 PM







