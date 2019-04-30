YOUMEE Launched A Toothsome New Menu To Celebrate Their First Anniversary And These Are The Stellar Additions

Highlights Delhi is warming up to a number of Pan-Asian restaurants lately

You cannot take Asian food lightly in the capital anymore. Off late, Delhi has seen a spurt of pan-Asian restaurants; some made their mark while some failed to leave a impression. YOUMEE , one of the latest entrants in the bustling Greater Kailash 2 market, recently celebrated its first year anniversary with a delectable new menu. The quaint restaurant, inspired by themes of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, has managed to find its own loyal fan base in a short span. With a wholesome selection of soups, salads, sushi, poke bowls, pizzas, appetisers, dim sums, robata, ramen noodles, and desserts, the new menu is sure to give YOUMEE's fan base a steady boost.





Curated by Head Chef Rattan Kumar, the new menu is a delectable mishmash of around 150 vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. We started our tasting session with their delectable sushis; we went for the avocado and magic black rice sushi - the vegetarian sushi is so refreshing, summery and tangy. We loved the assortment of avocado, cream cheese and mango inside the bite-sized sushi. The non-vegetarians could go for the heaven roll, which was suggested to us by the manager. One of the most popular additions to the new menu, this sushi was packed with white shrimps, kani sticks, asparagus, coconut flakes, sichimi togarashi and garlic mayo. Other than this, we also tried the spicy chicken katsu; we absolutely loved the crispy katsu chicken, romaine lettuce, spicy mayo & tempura crumbs. Crunchy and delectable, this sushi is sure to delight all chicken lovers. YOUMEE has a rather extensive and sumptuous range of sushis, sashimi and nigiris.

Next, we called for some dimsums, which proved to be quite a stellar affair. We tried, chicken and prawn sui mai, the open dimsums were filled with melt-in-your mouth chicken, prawn, basil with fresh red chili. The crystal duck & cherry dimsums were also pretty impressive. However, what prove to be the show-stealer of the whole spread were the New York cheese and chili dimsums. Rich and creamy, these dimsums are a hearty surprise. The cheese bursts into your mouth. Served in a pool of red chilli and mushroom oil, YOUMEE has managed to strike a beautiful balance of flavours with this one. A must-try for all cheese lovers.





The baos of YOUMEE also deserve a special shoot-out. We absolutely loved the teriyaki pepper chicken bao. The breads were fresh and thin, allowing you to enjoy the flavours tucked inside. We loved how the veggies managed to retain their crunch, which added to the freshness. The chicken was also crisp, peppery and grilled to perfection.





You must also try their wholesome ramen bowls. We chose a rich broth for our ramen bowl that came with hordes of silky ramen noodles, seasonal greens, bamboo shoots, spring onions and shitake mushrooms. It was filling, rich and oh-so comforting. Vegetarians can go for the soulful braised tofu ramen. If you are not so much of a shitake mushroom fan, you can ask them to make one for you without it. The broth combined the rich flavours of beansprouts, pok choy, jalapeno peppers & cilantro too, which makes it a slurp-worthy affair.











After an impressive round of appetisers and mains, we felt that the desserts failed to strike a chord. There's nothing new about the sizzling chocolate lava cake with ice cream and the baked cheesecake with mixed berry compote seemed too safe too.







Date- Starts from 19th March, 2019





Time- 11.30 am- 11.30 pm





Venue- YOUMEE, GK 2





Cost for two- INR 2000







