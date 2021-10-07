Anupam Kher has jumped onto the travel van again! He recently came back to India after a long tour across the United States of America, wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Shiv Shastri Balbao'. Now, he is travelling to another country; however, this time he decided to stay within the Indian Subcontinent! Guess where is he? He is in Nepal and is indulging in delicious Tibetan food. The 66-year-old actor keeps his 4.5 million Instagram followers updated about his recent travels through a series of Instagram videos. In his recent videos, we can see two plates full of steaming hot momos accompanied by a bowl of piping hot clear soup and some chutney. Take a look:

While momos are synonymous with Delhi street food, many people don't know that they were founded by the Newars of the Kathmandu Valley of Nepal. These delectable steam dumplings have become an all-time favourite of Indians and we have accepted it with love in our cuisine. Indians usually eat momos with a spicy hot red chutney, but in Anupam Kher's video, we see them enjoy momos in Nepalese style. In Kathmandu valley, the traditional way of serving momos is with a watery soup/broth called jhol and achar which has the consistency of chutney.





If looking at Anupam Kher's Instagram story has made you hungry for some momos, then we have a fun and yummy idea for you. Why not make momos at home? For making momos, you'll need to make the filling of your choice, vegetarian or non-vegetarian, and then use a maida based dough to make the dumplings.





If you are a fan of momos, then do tell us in the comments section which one do you prefer - veg momos or chicken momos?