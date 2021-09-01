Anupam Kher is one of the most interactive Bollywood celebrities on Instagram and we love it! He keeps sharing snippets of his everyday life, whether he is shooting for his next film or he is meeting his fans. He recently shared video clips and photos from his amazing dining experience at none other than Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona. He posts diligently almost every other day, updating his 4.5 million followers on what is he up to that day.

Anupam Kher visits Sona.

The seasoned actor has been abreast of all the trends of the social media world. He recently posted a video of eating breakfast on his page, accompanied by a photo of his breakfast. In his video, he talks to the camera and says that he has heard that it is important to have a healthy breakfast, but it is more important to put it on Instagram. His take on posting what we eat makes us giggle as the simplicity of eating breakfast juxtaposed with the world need to post everything. Watch the video here:







In the video, he is eating a healthy bowl of cereal filled with different kinds of berries, along with milk. Looking at his tasty breakfast makes us want to eat this Instagram worthy bowl of cereal as well. He captioned his post as "I have heard that sometimes it is important to eat healthy stuff. But I have also heard that more important than that is to put it on Instagram!! क्या बोलते आप लोग?? ????????????#JustInFun #Breakfast”





Besides eating a yummy breakfast, the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India has been on an interesting tour of the United States of America. He recently finished filming his 512th movie, Shiv Shastri Balboa, in Philadelphia. After finishing the shot, Anupam Kher has started working on a new project, his live show called "Zindagi Ka Safar". He has been on tour, performing live across Dallas, Atlanta and San Jose with Jugal Hansraj. From one thing to another, Anupam Kher has been working non-stop and we can't wait to see what he is up to next!