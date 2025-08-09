Have you ever woken up feeling bloated or backed up? You are not alone. Constipation is extremely common, especially when meals lack fibre or hydration. The good news is that it is easily manageable, often without needing medication. Your everyday pantry has some hidden ingredients that can support smoother digestion. Making a few small adjustments to your breakfast can significantly enhance gut health. If you often feel sluggish in the mornings or skip breakfast altogether, your digestive system may just be asking for a reset. But before addressing the fixes, let us take a look at the common triggers of constipation and how your morning routine can help bring relief.





What Causes Constipation In The Morning?

Even if you eat on time, constipation can still catch you off guard. Here is what might be going wrong:

Low Fibre Intake

Diets high in rice, bread, or dairy, but low in fruits and vegetables, can slow down digestion and lead to constipation. Inadequate Hydration

Skipping water, especially during colder months, can cause a buildup in the gut and make stools harder to pass. Too Much Fried or Spicy Food

Regular consumption of fried snacks like samosas, pakoras, and chips can irritate the gut and delay digestion. Skipping Breakfast

Breakfast sets the tone for the day. Skipping it can disrupt the body's natural digestive rhythm and weaken long-term gut function. High-Stress Levels

The gut-brain connection is real. Emotional stress can tighten the intestines and lead to constipation. Lack of Movement

A sedentary routine can slow down bowel movements. Physical activity plays a key role in maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Now that we have addressed the causes, let us turn to what can be added to your morning meal plan for better digestion and natural relief.

What to Eat in the Morning to Relieve Constipation

Warm Water with Lemon

Begin your day with a glass of warm water with lemon, before tea or coffee. It helps rehydrate the body, stimulates digestion, and encourages bowel movement. According to celebrity nutritionist Luke Coutinho, warm water helps break down food. At the same time, the citric acid in lemon supports bile production, which is essential for digestion, as noted in a 2024 paper. Soaked Raisins or Figs

Soak 6 to 8 black raisins or 2 dried figs overnight and consume them on an empty stomach. These fruits are rich in fibre and work as gentle laxatives. A 2019 study found that raisins help bulk up stools, while 2023 research showed that figs can promote regular movement. Pair them with a glass of water to boost hydration. Papaya or Ripe Banana

Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that helps break down protein and promotes smoother digestion, according to a 2023 journal. A 2011 paper highlighted that ripe bananas are rich in both fibre and potassium, both of which are vital for bowel function. Avoid raw bananas, as they may worsen constipation for some individuals. Ghee with Warm Milk

Nutritionist Rajat Jain recommends a teaspoon of desi ghee mixed into a glass of warm milk, either before breakfast or at bedtime. Ghee contains healthy fats that ease digestion and may have a mild laxative effect. The lactose in milk can also promote more regular bowel movements. Overnight Soaked Chia Seeds

Chia seeds turn gel-like when soaked, helping soften stools. A 2015 study confirmed their high fibre and anti-inflammatory properties. Soak a spoonful of chia seeds in water or almond milk overnight, refrigerate, and consume in the morning. This can support more regular bowel movements. Stewed Prunes or Prune Water

Prunes are packed with sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that draws water into the gut and supports bowel movements, according to a 2022 paper. Boil prunes and eat them warm, or sip the prune water in the morning. For those who find that fibre alone is not effective, prunes can offer extra relief.

What to Avoid in the Morning if You Are Constipated

Knowing what to eat is essential, but knowing what to skip can be just as crucial. Consuming the wrong foods in the morning can delay digestion and exacerbate constipation.

White Bread or Refined Carbs : These offer little to no fibre and can slow down bowel movements.

Excess Caffeine : While a cup of coffee might get things going, too much can lead to dehydration.

Fried or Heavy Foods : Kachoris, leftover pakoras, or oily breakfast foods can overload the digestive system.

Red Meat : Low in fibre and slow to digest, red meat is best avoided early in the day.

Cold Dairy Products: Chilled milk or yoghurt first thing in the morning can be harsh on the gut for some individuals.

Making simple switches to your morning diet can make a noticeable difference in how your gut behaves throughout the day.





High-Fibre Indian Breakfast Options for Better Digestion

Once you have tackled your morning routine, the next step is eating a breakfast that is naturally rich in fibre. Here are some easy Indian options that are both filling and gut-friendly:

Dalia – Prepare dalia (broken wheat) with vegetables and a spoonful of ghee. Poha – This flattened rice dish made with peas and peanuts is quick and packed with fibre. Moong Dal Chilla – This protein-rich pancake made with moong dal, spinach, and ajwain is easy on the gut. Besan Chilla – Make this with chopped onions and methi for a fibre-rich, savoury start to the day. Upma – Semolina cooked with vegetables is both comforting and effective; add some flaxseed for a fibre boost. Fruits – Fresh papaya or guava served with soaked chia or sabja seeds makes for a nutritious, high-fibre bowl.

These options are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements gently and naturally.

When to See a Doctor for Constipation

While occasional constipation is common, there are times when it may need medical attention. Speak to a doctor if you:

Have fewer than three bowel movements a week for more than two weeks

Experience severe abdominal pain, cramping, or bloating

Notice blood in your stool

Consistently feel like your bowel is not completely emptied

Depend frequently on laxatives or supplements to pass stool

Identifying the cause early can help avoid complications and ensure your digestive system stays on track.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.