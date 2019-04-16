Are You Up For Some Delectable Asian Fare? Head To Ni Hao In Radisson Noida 

Ni Hao: This place offers pan-Asian cuisine using authentic spices and ingredients

Located in sector 55 Noida in Radisson Hotel, Ni Hao offers pan-Asian cuisine using authentic spices and ingredients specially brought in from countries like China and Thailand. If you are someone who has a penchant for dim sums and Asian broths, this is the place to be at. The Chinese chandeliers hanging around the restaurant with Chinese carvings give the place an oriental look. Whether you are in for a drink and few Asian bite-sized delights or a more substantial meal, Ni Hao will make sure that you leave the place all satiated.





With more and more fine dine restaurants adding to the food scene in Delhi NCR, Ni Hao tries to take the food game to another level by bringing in a completely revamped menu. From Dieter's Special to Barbeque and Dim Sums, Ni Hao offers something for every palate. While you have a plethora of scrumptious options to choose from that might as well leave you spoilt for choice, we have some recommendations for you. You could start your evening with Ni Hao Speciality Soup that is served piping hot in a specially designed chimney pot with tofu, shitake mushrooms, bok choy, Chinese cabbage, carrot and glass noodles. Mind you, the portion size of this soup is suffice for a group of 5-6 people.

The appetiser options here are aplenty. If you have a penchant for dim sums, you can go for their broccoli and water chestnut dumplings, vegetable and trio pepper dumpling, corn and cheese dumpling, shrimp and bok choy dumpling or even Napa cabbage with walnut dumpling. Our favourite of the lot were the Napa cabbage and walnut dumplings for their flavourful minced fillings and appealing presentation. If you someone who is watching their calories, you can try your hands at Asian garden green salad with lemon honey dressing. If all this while you considered salads to be boring and bland, this delight is sure to change your perception.





We also tried Thread Fried Corn and Spinach with cheese, which was the highlight of our meal. Crispy from the outside and soft from inside, this appetiser had cheese and spinach oozing out of it. Pair this delight with Pink Ice mocktail. Made using strawberry and orange juice, this drink has pulpy banana bits in it that taste quite delicious. For main course, we had crispy vegetable in garlic butter sauce with jasmine rice. If you like all things garlicky, this one is sure to become your favourite.





What's a hearty meal without a good dose of desserts! We ended our meal with fried ice cream and warm melting chocolate cake. Fried ice cream had a flavour of coconut, so go for it only if you have an acquired taste for it.





What: Ni Hao

Where: Radisson Noida, C Block, Sector 55, Noida

When: 12:30pm - 3pm, 7pm - 11:30pm

Cost For Two: INR 3,000







