After making its mark in Bandra, the Malaika Arora-backed Scarlett House is set to take Juhu by storm. We had the chance to get a sneak peek inside the new restaurant before it officially opens its doors on August 8, 2025. The establishment is backed by Amit and Afsana Verma, along with restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan. Scarlett House Juhu differs from its Pali Hill counterpart in several ways, but still carries certain signature touches it has become known for. Find out more below:

Scarlett House Juhu: Location And Ambience

Photo Credit: Scarlett House Juhu

The second Scarlett House is tucked in a quiet lane just a few hundred metres from one part of the shore of Juhu beach. The ambience at the Bandra outlet, which is housed inside a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow, is a reflection of the heritage space. The Juhu establishment takes its cue from its coastal proximity and exudes a breezier vibe. The new restaurant is situated at a former film studio: the iconic Sunny Sound. It is suffused with cinematic and creative motifs, which are reflected in its relaxed ambience and artistic decor elements. "Scarlett House feels like an extension of my own life - the way I like to eat, how I like to host, the kind of energy I look for in a space," Malaika Arora said.

Photo Credit: Scarlett House Juhu

For casual chats and quick meals, sit outside on its sunlit patio. Intimate tables for two or large ones for your gang are available. Sip on drinks from the Hydration bar and head inside once the sun goes down. The interiors have been designed to feel as cosy and welcoming as the living room of a friend's home, Dhaval Udeshi explained. The layout and seating reflect this mood. It is tastefully grand, but not opulently so. Further inside is an 8-seater intimate cocktail bar. Here, strict care will be taken to ensure the bar is not crowded, we're told. The idea is to create a comfortable space where drinks and conversations flow freely.





Scarlett House Juhu: Food And Drinks

One of the key features of Scarlett House Juhu is its Hydration Bar. Touted to be the first of its kind in India, it features flavoured waters, functional coolers, and smoothie-style blends. These could be savoured as post-yoga drinks, gut-health tonics or unique alternatives for an alcohol-free evening. Malaika Arora notes, "The Hydration Bar was something I was really excited about from the start. It's playful, functional, and speaks to the way people live today: wanting balance without having to give up flavour or fun."

Photo Credit: Scarlett House Juhu

The cocktail programme is equally - if not more - exciting. Curated by Fay Baretto, it is inspired by the idea that "Art Is An Emotion." When we visited, we were presented with a word search of sorts at the bar counter. Every word has a corresponding cocktail with predetermined ingredients, which are not revealed to guests beforehand. We don't want to give them away already, so let's just say we hope you spot "Love," "Health," and "Connection." The word 'search' was a whimsical touch that we liked, but everyone might not. However, the drinks themselves are quite enjoyable. Faye managed to not only charm us with her storytelling but also delight us with expertly crafted cocktails.

Photo Credit: Scarlett House Juhu

The food menu is rooted in comfort and nostalgia, with a focus on nourishing ingredients and simple flavours. Don't expect fussy fine-dining fare here. Dishes are plated casually, and most of them are easily shareable. We relished the delicately crisp Edamame Phyl Mousse, the flavourful Grilled Halloumi and the satisfying Crunchy Crisp Chicken. The Paneer Thecha, a favourite from the Bandra location, was also a big hit at our table. Among the mains, we loved the aromatic Caramelised Onion Pasta with gruyere and parmesan. If you have saved space for dessert, dig into the Pistachio Cheesecake and Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake.





Photo Credit: Scarlett House Juhu

Scarlett House Juhu blurs the lines between restaurant, cafe and lounge. Whether you're seeking wholesomeness or indulgence, a foodie escape from daily life or a social gathering to recharge, this new opening in Mumbai is an enticing option.





Scarlett House Juhu Timings: 12 pm to 12 am

Scarlett House Juhu Address: Rajendra S, Jain Road, near Sunny Super Sound, Jukarwadi, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049.