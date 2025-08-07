Apples are among the most loved fruits out there. They're high in fibre, easy to eat and can be enjoyed in so many different ways. Whether you like to eat them on their own, make apple dishes at home or order apple-based dishes from an online food delivery app, apples are a favourite fruit for many. But did you know that eating just 2 apples a day can have a significant impact on your health? From boosting your antioxidant intake to supporting heart health, the benefits of apples are numerous and impressive. In this article, we'll explore the top 5 reasons why eating 2 apples every day can be a game-changer for your health, as shared by gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab in an Instagram post.

Is Eating 2 Apples A Day Good For You?

The answer is yes. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a daily serving of 100-150 grams of apples is perfectly safe. When choosing your daily apples, opt for varieties that fit within this weight range, and you'll be good to go! With this simple guideline in mind, you can enjoy the amazing benefits of apples without any worries.

Health Benefits Of Apples | Here Are 5 Compelling Reasons To Eat 2 Apples A Day:

1. Boosts Your Antioxidant Intake

Apples are like a shield against free radicals, protecting your cells from damage and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. With a high antioxidant content, apples help keep your body healthy and strong. According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, apples contain a powerful antioxidant called quercetin, which has anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Supports Heart Health

Eating apples regularly can be a game-changer for your heart health. The fibre, potassium and antioxidants in apples work together to lower cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease. Research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that daily apple consumption may also reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Go ahead and enjoy apples, taking a step closer to a healthier heart.

3. Aids In Weight Loss

If you've been struggling with weight loss, apples could be your best friend. They are low in calories and high in fibre, which helps make you feel full and makes it easier to stick to your weight loss diet. Plus, the fibre in apples can help slow down the digestion of sugar and reduce cravings for unhealthy snacks as well. So, the next time you find yourself craving something in the middle of the day, grab an apple instead of that chips packet.

4. Promotes A Healthy Gut

Apples contain prebiotic fibre, which feeds the good bacteria in your gut, promoting a healthy gut microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome is essential for a strong immune system and improved digestion. By eating apples regularly, you're supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut and reaping the rewards of a happy gut.

5. Helps Manage Blood Sugar

Did you know apples can also slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream? According to a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, apple consumption was associated with improved glucose regulation and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. This makes apples a great snack for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

How To Incorporate Apples Into Your Daily Diet?

While apples taste great on their own, you can incorporate them into your diet in several other exciting ways. Try adding sliced apples to your oatmeal or yoghurt, blending them into a smoothie, or using them as a crunchy topping for salads. You can also bake apples with cinnamon and honey for a delicious dessert or snack. The best part is that you can also order apple-based dishes and beverages from an online food delivery app, making it easier to enjoy them in the comfort of your home.

How To Store Apples To Keep Them Fresh?

Keep your apples fresh for longer by storing them in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. You can also store them in the refrigerator to keep them crisp and juicy. Make sure to keep them separate from strong-smelling foods, as apples can absorb odours easily. With proper storage, your apples can stay fresh for weeks.





What Are The Best Apple Varieties For Weight Loss?

While all apples are nutritious, some varieties are better suited for weight loss due to their lower sugar content and higher fibre. Try incorporating Granny Smith, Braeburn or Honeycrisp apples into your diet, as they're rich in fibre and antioxidants.





Make apples a part of your daily routine and reap the rewards of a healthier and happier you!





