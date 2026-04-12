When Asha Bhosle sang, generations paused to listen. But beyond the stage and the spotlight, there was another side to her, one that found just as much joy in the kitchen as it did in music. As fans remember her extraordinary journey, her love for food and her success as a restaurateur stand out as a deeply personal and often lesser-known chapter of her life.

It All Began With A Childhood Full Of Food Memories

Photo: Website/Asha's Restaurant

Asha Bhosle's relationship with food started long before fame. Growing up with her father's travelling theatre company, life was always on the move. But one thing that remained constant was shared meals.

In an interview with The Times of India, she once said that if she hadn't become a singer, she would have been a cook. It truly reflected how deeply she connected with food. She fondly remembered sitting with the entire troupe as they ate together. What stayed with her the most was the happiness on people's faces as they enjoyed a meal. That joy became the foundation of her culinary journey.

In 2002, she brought that love to life by launching Asha's at WAFI City. Over the years, the restaurant grew into a global chain, expanding across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UK, including Birmingham and Manchester. Today, Asha's is known as one of the most recognised Indian restaurant brands abroad, with several outlets earning culinary accolades over time.

Also Read:Asha Bhosle's Three Children And The Tragedies That Changed Her Life

Unlike many celebrity-owned restaurants, Asha Bhosle was not just a face behind the brand. She was actively involved in shaping their flavours. In Mumbai, she personally oversaw the preparation of her family's special garam masala, which Asha's kitchens worldwide then used. This ensured consistency, but more importantly, it carried her personal touch into every dish. She once said she could taste any dish and instantly identify the spices in it. This skill speaks volumes about her deep understanding of food.

The Menu That Feels Like Home

The food at Asha's is rooted in North-West frontier cuisine, like kebabs, tandoori dishes, biryanis, and slow-cooked dals. But even with its fine-dining appeal, the heart of the food remains comforting and familiar. Signature dishes include Bhatti Ka Chaap, Makai Seekh Kebab, Kodi Curry, and Fish Biryani.

For Asha Bhosle, cooking was emotional. She believed it came from the same place as singing. She once said, “Cooking comes from the heart, it should be made with love, for others to enjoy, just like singing.” This philosophy shaped the entire dining experience at Asha's.

A Global Favourite, Even Among Celebrities

Photo: Website/Asha's Restaurant

Over the years, Asha's has welcomed diners from all walks of life, including global celebrities.

In 2021, Tom Cruise visited Asha's in Birmingham while filming and reportedly loved his Chicken Tikka Masala so much that he ordered a second serving to share with friends. Moments like these only added to the restaurant's growing reputation.

Also Read:What Asha Bhosle Leaves Behind: Rs 250-Crore Empire, Rs 100-Crore Properties, A Restaurant Chain

The Food She Loved At Home

Even outside her restaurants, Asha's love for cooking remained strong. In a conversation with Curly Tales' Kamiya Jani, she proudly said she preferred sol kadhi only made by her own hands.

She even shared a simple version of her recipe using dry coconut, garlic, chillies, coriander, hing, salt, and aamchur.

As the world reflects on the life of Asha Bhosle, it's clear that her legacy extends far beyond music. In the end, whether it was a melody or a meal, she knew how to make people feel something.