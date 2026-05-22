Mango season is officially at its peak, and even celebrities cannot resist indulging in the ‘King of Fruits'. Swapping out her traditional diet, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen enjoying a plate full of mangoes between shoots. The global star gave fans a glimpse into her foodie side as she savoured juicy Himayat mangoes in Hyderabad. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her tiffin box filled with diced mango cubes. “Mango season", she wrote, followed by a drooling face emoji and added “#himayat #hyderabadimangoes."





Also Read: 'Savoury, Sweet, And Savoury Again': Nimrat Kaur's Dilemma Is Relatable For All Foodies

Watch Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story below:

Photo: Instagram





What Are Himayat Mangoes?

The Himayat mango, also known as Imam Pasand, is a premium-quality South Indian mango variety. This type of mango is highly prized for its juicy, fibreless texture and sweet taste, with subtle hints of coconut and lime.

Origin Of Himayat Mangoes

Reportedly, Himayat mangoes are an Indian variety belonging to the Anacardiaceae family. These mangoes are believed to have first originated in the state of Tamil Nadu. Although much of the variety's history remains unknown, some reports suggest that the variety was once adopted by the Nawab of Hyderabad in present-day Telangana and extensively cultivated in the region.





Throughout history, Himayat mangoes have been favoured by royalty and are grown on a smaller scale as a speciality mango variety. Today, these mangoes are primarily localised to India and remain a popular seasonal variety in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Within Tamil Nadu, the production of Himayat mangoes is concentrated in Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kuttralam, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.





Also Read: Kesar Mangoes To Pashmina Stole: What PM Modi Gifted Leaders During 5-Nation Tour

Taste, Appearance, And Price

Himayat mangoes are a medium-to-large variety, averaging 25 to 33 centimetres in length. These mangoes have oval-to-oblong shapes with a straight, slightly tapered appearance. Himayat mangoes generally range from 300 to 500 grams in weight, but can grow up to 800 grams. The skin is smooth and taut, ripening from green to variegated shades of yellow, orange and green depending on sun exposure. The mangoes feature tender pale-yellow flesh and are fibreless and aqueous, with a silky, succulent and melt-in-the-mouth consistency.





As per Salem Mango, Himayat mangoes have a sweet, tangy and citrusy flavour. The variety is traditionally consumed fresh and can also be added to salads or used as a topping for desserts and breakfast dishes. In Andhra Pradesh, Himayat mangoes are popularly blended into mango lassis. Once ripe, the mangoes are best consumed immediately to enjoy their flavour and texture at their peak. These mangoes are especially popular for fresh consumption and luxury gifting.





According to Mangoes Hyderabad, Himayat mangoes typically range between Rs 200 and Rs 350 per kilogram. Premium farm boxes, on the other hand, are generally priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for 3–5 kilograms. However, prices may vary depending on size, vendor and packaging.