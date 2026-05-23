Punjabi Missi Roti is a traditional Indian flatbread made with gram flour, wheat flour, and aromatic spices. It is loved for its earthy flavour, crispy edges, and soft texture. However, many people struggle while making it because the dough often cracks or the roti breaks while rolling. The reason behind this is the delicate nature of besan, which lacks enough gluten to hold the dough together properly.





With the right ingredients, correct kneading method, and proper cooking technique, you can easily prepare soft and perfectly shaped missi rotis at home. This guide shares simple methods that help keep the dough smooth and flexible. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced cook, these useful tips will help you make Punjabi Missi Roti without breaking and enjoy delicious results every time.

Additional Tips

Flour Ratio

Always maintain a balanced ratio of wheat flour and gram flour for better binding. Too much besan can make the dough dry and difficult to roll properly.





Add A Dash Of Milk





Mixing a small amount of milk into the dough makes the roti softer and prevents cracks. It also improves the texture and adds richness to the flavour.





Use Crushed Spices





Freshly crushed spices release a stronger aroma and blend evenly into the dough. This enhances the authentic Punjabi taste and makes every bite more flavourful.





Make It More Flavourful





You can add finely chopped onions, green chillies, and a pinch of kasuri methi to the dough for extra taste. These ingredients enhance both flavour and texture, making the missi roti more delicious.





Also Read: Cooking Tips 101: How to Use Bajra to Make More Than Rotis

How To Make Punjabi Missi Roti Without Breaking

1. Choose Fresh Ingredients





Use fresh gram flour and whole wheat flour for the best texture. Old flour can absorb excess moisture and make the dough crumbly.





2. Knead A Soft Dough





Add water gradually while kneading to keep the dough soft and smooth. A tight dough can cause the roti to crack while rolling.





3. Let The Dough Rest





Let the dough rest for at least fifteen minutes before making rotis. This helps the flour absorb moisture and improves flexibility.





4. Roll Gently





Dust the rolling surface lightly and roll the dough with gentle pressure. Pressing too hard can cause the edges to crack or break.





Also Read: How to Make Crisp Tandoori Rotis at Home Without a Tandoor





5. Cook On Medium Heat





Cook missi roti on medium heat for even cooking. High heat can dry out the roti quickly and make it hard.





6. Apply Ghee After Cooking





Brush a little ghee or butter on the hot roti after cooking. This keeps it soft, moist, and full of rich flavour.





By using the right dough consistency, gentle rolling technique, and proper cooking method, you can easily make soft Punjabi Missi Roti without breaking and enjoy its authentic homemade taste.