There are meals you enjoy, and then there are meals that stay with you long after the table is cleared. My recent visit to Shang Palace falls firmly into the second category. Shang Palace New Delhi is hosting a limited-time Cantonese pop-up led by Chef Liew Chin Fei, who has flown in from Shangri-La Taipei to present his "Contemporary Classics Cantonese" menu. I attended an exclusive preview on April 27, two days before the official showcase began.

Inside Shang Palace New Delhi's Cantonese Pop-Up

From the very beginning, the experience felt very well planned. Chef Liew's philosophy, centred around ingredient, temperature, and timing, wasn't just something you read about; you could actually taste it. The table began filling up as soon as I sat, and that's when the magic started unfolding.





Here's everything that was served that evening and how each dish landed for me:

The Shang Palace Signature Crispy Prawns with Mango Sauce were an instant favourite. Bright, balanced, and incredibly satisfying, this was one of those dishes everyone kept going back to. The glossy, sweet-tangy sauce didn't overpower the prawn but complemented it beautifully.

Photo: Author

The Turnip Cakes in XO sauce brought in a beautiful contrast of textures. Crisp on the outside, soft within, and layered with that umami-rich XO sauce that adds depth without being aggressive. It felt comforting, yet elevated.

Photo: Author

The Wok-Fried Black Cod with black truffle sauce leaned into indulgence. Rich, silky, and deeply flavourful, it was a dish that felt luxurious without being overwhelming and one that seafood lovers would particularly appreciate.





The Shang Palace Taiwan Signature Seafood Fried Rice was a reminder of how powerful simplicity can be. Each grain was perfectly cooked, lightly seasoned, and carried that unmistakable smokiness that only great wok cooking can deliver.





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The Wok-Fried Lobster with almond flakes was undoubtedly the most perfect-looking dish in the spread. The lobster was succulent, the broth comforting, and the almond flakes added a subtle nuttiness that made each bite feel complete.

Photo: Author

The Stir-fried Champignon Mushroom mixed with vegetables and macadamia nuts served in a pumpkin was as visually striking as it was satisfying. It had a gentle sweetness and a nutty richness that made it stand out, especially if you enjoy dishes that are hearty without being heavy.





The Wok-Fried Glass Noodles with minced chicken and mushroom brought a more rustic, earthy note to the table. It felt wholesome and deeply flavourful.





If I had to pick one moment that truly stayed with me, it would be dessert. The Avocado Cream with Chocolate Sorbet was, quite honestly, unforgettable. It's not every day that avocado takes centre stage in a dessert and completely outshines chocolate, but here, it did. The cream was silky, delicate, and subtly rich, while the chocolate sorbet added the perfect contrast.





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Alongside all of this, I also tried the Zesty Martini, which quickly became a favourite across the table. With its citrussy orange twist, it was refreshing, well-balanced, and paired effortlessly with the meal.





While I've called out a few personal favourites, what truly stood out was the consistency. There wasn't a single dish that felt like an afterthought. Everything was executed with care, precision, and a clear understanding of flavour. That's what makes this pop-up worth experiencing. Every dish arrived at the right moment, at the right temperature, carrying that signature warmth Chef Liew speaks about.





This pop-up, running from April 29 to May 3, is a rare opportunity to experience a chef who has trained under Michelin-starred kitchens and brings that discipline, finesse, and emotion to every plate.