Some meals stay with you not because they are fancy, but because they feel familiar and deeply satisfying. Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi, which has reopened at Gulshan One29 in Sector 129, Noida, is very much about that kind of food. The brand has returned with its well-known North Indian fare, set in a refreshed, contemporary space that still holds on to the warmth and generosity dhabas are loved for.





I visited for a hearty lunch, and it felt like stepping into a place that knows exactly what it wants to be. The new restaurant is colourful and lively without being overwhelming. There are layered textures, warm tones and handcrafted details that subtly reference roadside eateries, old-world life, but with the comfort of an air-conditioned, modern dining space. It is relaxed, welcoming and works well for families as well as long, unhurried meals.





We started with a spread of starters that set the tone for the meal:

Dahi Ke Kebab: Soft, creamy and lightly crisp on the outside, these kebabs were comforting and mild. And they tasted good with the green chutney served.





Sole Machhi Tikka: This was the highlight among the starters. The fish was soft, flaky, and succulent, cooked just right. It held its moisture beautifully, with balanced, clean flavours that let the fish's texture shine through.





The starters menu itself is quite extensive, offering a mix of classics and crowd favourites such as mutton barra kebab, highway chicken tikka, galouti kebab, tandoori malai broccoli and large platters ideal for group dining.

For the main course, we opted for a generous North Indian spread:





Zafrani Malai Kofta: The dish was rich and mildly sweet, with soft koftas soaking up a creamy, aromatic gravy.





Handi Murgh: This was a comforting, home-style chicken curry with familiar flavours that did not feel heavy.





Bhatinda Chicken Curry: Now this was my favourite from the meal. It was robust, rich and full-flavoured, with tender pieces of chicken cooked perfectly in a well-spiced gravy.





Dal Dhaba: This dal, essentially their version of dal makhani, was deeply satisfying. Rich, smoky and indulgent, it was the kind of dish you keep returning to spoon after spoon. I loved it!





We paired the mains with Masala Laccha Parantha, which was flaky, full of flavour and the perfect companion to the gravies, making the meal feel indulgent and complete.

Dessert is where Dhaba Estd. 1986 truly leans into nostalgia:





Dhabe Da Meetha: A layered dessert that brings together shahi tukda, gulab jamun and rabri! Of course, it had to be wholesome and unapologetically desi; it is not for the faint-hearted but well worth ordering.





Phirni: This too was delicious. It was creamy and comforting, with just the right level of sweetness.

While the bar programme, titled "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman", is set to launch soon, the current beverage menu holds its own. Traditional drinks like lassi, jal jeera and shikanji are available, and the shikanji, in particular, was refreshing and well-balanced.





A nice addition is the open space outside the restaurant at the mall compound. After a heavy meal, you can take a nice stroll outside or go shopping. If you're lucky, you might catch a live performance or a small market that adds to the atmosphere.





Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi may have updated its look, but at heart, it continues to serve the kind of food people come to for comfort. If bold North Indian flavours, generous portions and a warm setting appeal to you, this reopening in Noida is worth checking out.