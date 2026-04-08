There's a different kind of excitement in discovering a place that does't try to be discovered. That's how my experience at Kimikai Umami House began. From the outside, it almost feels like someone's home. The second you step inside, the warmth remains, but the vibe completely shifts. The space feels calm, where every detail is intentional. And slowly, you realise you have entered someone's world: Kimikai's.

It All Starts With Kimikai

Photo: Author

Just as the experience begins, you're introduced to Kimikai. She's not just a name but a presence. She's a spice trader who travels across countries, collecting flavours from Japan, China, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and India. But that's just one side of her story. The deeper you go, the more you realise she's also an opium trader. She moves quietly, deals in secrets, and is never fully seen.

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This story is everywhere around you. You will feel it in the way the space is designed, the objects are placed, and even in the way the staff introduces things to you. At one point, I caught myself just looking around, thinking, 'Everything here has meaning.' Even though Kimikai is never really “present,” it feels like she's everywhere, quietly running the show. What intrigued me the most was her robe, hanging in a corner, marking her territory.

The Space Doesn't Try Too Hard

What I really appreciated is how understated everything is. Nothing here feels overdone. It's not trying to shock you or overwhelm you with something extremely experimental or complicated. There's no pressure to “figure it out.” Instead, it's simple, but done really well. With the wooden interiors, soft lighting, artefacts, and mirrors, it all feels lived-in. It's like a space that has stories to tell, especially about Kimikai. The sushi bar and the private dining room lean into exclusivity while following the lead of comfort.

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The Food Is All About ‘Comfort Meets Curiosity'

The food adheres to the same philosophy as the space. Nothing feels too experimental, but nothing feels boring either. It occupies the ideal position where you can enjoy something different without overthinking it.

Photo: Author

I started with the Spinach Salad, and it set the tone perfectly. It was simple, but so well balanced. The dressing was creamy but didn't overpower the spinach, which still had a nice bite. Then came the Chicken Maki Sushi Roll, and this one really surprised me. Chicken sushi is usually not something I look forward to, but this one worked beautifully. The freshness of the cucumber, combined with the slightly spicy chicken, made every bite really enjoyable.

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The Crispy Fried Squid is just what you want with drinks. It's crispy, flavourful, and easy to keep going back to. But the real standout for me was the Lamb Gyoza. This was the dish I just couldn't stop eating. It was packed with flavour and easily one of my favourites of the night. The Chicken Yakitori was another highlight. It was juicy, well-cooked, and simple in the best way.

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And then came the dish that kept getting better with every bite: the Spicy Udon Carbonara. It had this amazing creamy texture, balanced with heat, and a deep umami flavour. Even the chilli on top added more than just spice. It gave the dish a nice texture that made it even more interesting. The Gulai Ayam Curry with sticky rice felt like pure comfort. It was warm, rich, and exactly what you'd want after a long day.

When it came to desserts, the Chocolate Fondant was indulgent and satisfying. But the real winner for me was the Pineapple Express. Light, layered, and refreshing, it was the perfect way to end the meal.

The Drinks Were Thoughtful And Fun

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The drinks here feel just as carefully put together. The Faux-Y was creamy and slightly sweet, with banana and avocado adding a unique twist. The Forbidden Fruit had a nice sour, citrusy profile, with a hint of something unexpected that kept it interesting. And the Golden Gambit was fresh, bright, and citrus-forward. It was easy to drink and very refreshing.

The team insists on trying The Silk Loot, their three courses of cocktails, but I have reserved them as an excuse for another visit soon.

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What stayed with me the most wasn't just the food or the drinks. It was the feeling of being inside a story. By the end of the evening, I found myself still thinking about Kimikai, who she is, where she's been, and what I might have missed while I was there. It's the kind of place you go back to, not just for the food, but to experience it all over again.

Where: First Floor, One Horizon Center, Gurgaon

When: 12 pm - 12 am

Cost: Rs 2,500 (for two)