When the scorching summer heat hits, there's nothing quite like a cool and creamy dessert to soothe our cravings. While ice cream and kulfi have long been go-to favourites, it's time to elevate your frozen treat game with a unique and instant delight: Paan Kulfi. Brace yourself for a burst of refreshing flavours that will transport your taste buds to new heights. Kulfi, the quintessential summer dessert, has garnered an immense following for its rich and creamy texture. The sheer popularity of kulfi is evident from its countless variations. While the classic recipe boasts a blend of milk, cream, cardamom, sugar, and dry fruits, there's a myriad of irresistible flavours that are simply impossible to resist.





Today, we introduce a recipe that stands out among the crowd, a recipe that combines the tantalizing flavours of paan with the creamy goodness of kulfi. Paan, renowned for its refreshing taste, is not just a post-meal mouth freshener but also a beloved ingredient in various culinary creations. Brace yourself as we dive into the world of Paan Kulfi, a delectable frozen dessert that is bound to leave you craving for more.







YouTuber and chef, Anya Banerjee has shared her secret recipe for this instant delight. In just a matter of minutes, you can whip up the perfect Paan Kulfi that will leave your friends and family in awe. Though it requires a few hours to set, the anticipation will only heighten your excitement for the final indulgence. So, without further ado, let's dive into the tantalizing recipe of Paan Kulfi:





Easy Kulfi Recipe: How to Make Paan Kulfi







The ingredients required to conjure up this culinary marvel include milk, milk powder, condensed milk, thandai masala, paan, and gulkand. If you desire a touch of vibrancy, feel free to add a hint of green food color-though this step is entirely optional. Begin by heating the milk in a pan or wok, ensuring it reaches a gentle simmer. Gradually incorporate the milk powder and thandai masala, stirring diligently to eliminate any lumps. One by one, add the remaining ingredients, allowing them to meld together harmoniously.





To infuse the essence of paan, carefully grind the betel leaves in a jar, adding a splash of milk from the pan. Once ground to perfection, introduce this aromatic paste to the simmering mixture and blend until well incorporated. For the complete step-by-step guide, watch the video linked below.





Watch The Recipe Of Paan Kulfi Here:



















So, don't wait any longer-grab your apron, gather the ingredients, and embark on a journey of sweet indulgence. This summer, let Paan Kulfi be your ultimate frozen treat that tantalizes your taste buds like never before!



