Benefits Of Ghee: 5 Healthy Ways To Include Ghee In Your Diet

Ghee, or clarified butter, is back in limelight and we cannot be happier. You may have heard numerous niutritionists and actors vouching for this desi wonder off late. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor went on record to say she consumed ghee on a regular basis during her pregnancy. Her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has also often posted about the health benefits of the healing fat. Ghee has been a crucial part of Indian kitchens since time immemorial. Ghee also has immense significance in Ayurvedic medicines and remedies.





Benefits of Ghee:



Ghee is traditionally made out of butter with all its water and milk solids removed. Pure, unadulterated ghee could actually do wonders for your digestive and overall health. The butyric acid present in ghee is particularly beneficial for intestines. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help ease pains and discomfort. It also gives your body a burst of energy, which is why it is used in a plethora of winter preparations. The skin benefits of ghee are also widely known. Ghee is also topically applied on skin; it is said that it helps make skin taut and radiant.





Ghee consists of fat-soluble vitamins, which is beneficial for weight loss. Ghee also plays a key role in balancing hormones and maintaining healthy cholesterol, says macrobiotic nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora.





Now the question is, how do you include ghee in your diet in a healthy way? Here is a handy guide:

1. Spread It On Chapatis







Yes, it is time to bring back ghee on our chapatis, but be mindful of the portion. Brushing your roti with ghee on chapattis helps improve the digestibility of chapatti and even bring down glycemic load of the chapatti, as per Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood. However, one has to be very cautious of the amount, she adds.





Brushing your roti with ghee on chapattis is not a bad idea

2. Tadkas in dals







Tadka is an essential part of our dal preparations; they help add flavour to soaked lentils. Ghee in tadka not only takes the flavour of the dish a notch higher but also add a tinge of health to it, says macrobiotic nutritionist Shilpa Arora.





Tadka is an essential part of our dal preparations





3. With milk







Drinking milk with a spoonful of ghee could be an effective remedy for constipation, writes Dr. Vasant Lad in 'The Complete Book Of Ayurvedic Home Remedies'.











4. Swapping oil with ghee to cook veggies







Cooking your veggies in ghee could be another healthy move you could try. Ghee has a high heat point, it is effective for absorption of fat soluble nutrients found in veggies; lycopene in tomatoes are more easily available to the body if they are cooked in ghee. Similarly, vitamin A from veggies like carrots and green is easy to absorb if they are cooked in ghee.







Cooking your veggies in ghee could be another healthy move

5. Fortifying Ladoos







Gond ka ladoo, alsi ka ladoo, badaam ladoo and more, all these delicious and nutrition dense laddoos are mostly made with ghee. Since these ladoos are on a heavier side, it is recommended to not go overboard.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



