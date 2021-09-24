You have probably just woken up, and with tons of chores to complete, there is hardly any time to cook breakfast. At this time, we wish we had cooks who would quickly whip us a delicious breakfast. But unfortunately, we are our own cooks. So, if the inner chef in you is looking for a quick, tasty and simple breakfast recipe, then here we bring you a recipe of bread chilla! Till now, we are sure that you have had all kinds of chilla, but trust us, this variety of the dish will keep you full for a long time and is packed with veggies.





To make the bread chilla, all you need is simple everyday ingredients like besan, masalas, veggies and of course bread. With minimum ingredients, this recipe is all about maximum indulgence. Make this delicious recipe whenever you are lesson time or feel lazy to make a big breakfast. Pair it with spicy green chutney or any dip of your choice.

How To Make Bread Chilla | Bread Chilla Recipe

To make this dish, first, take a bowl and mix besan, red chilli powder, pepper and salt as per taste. Now finely chop leftover veggies like onion, capsicum, tomatoes, carrots and add them to the dry mix. Now add some water to the bowl and combine all of them. Make sure that the consistency of the batter is flowy.

Now, take the bread and dunk it in the besan batter. Heat some oil in a pan and cook the bread from both sides. Once it is golden brown, serve and enjoy.





For the full recipe of bread chilla, click here.





Make this yummy recipe and let us know how you liked the taste of this dish.



