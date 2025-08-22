Neena Gupta loves to post about the food she eats on a daily basis. Whether it's a simple home-cooked dish or a fabulous restaurant meal, she gives each type of delicious treat equal attention. Recently, she has been keeping her followers updated about the foodie side of her travel adventures. She took to her Instagram stories to post a clip about what she calls "another travel menu." The short video shows her seated inside a flight and holding up a humble tiffin box.





Neena Gupta explains that she is savouring puri with shimla mirch aloo ki sabzi (a preparation of green capsicum and potatoes). She says that this combo is eaten in cold weather, noting that it's "very nice." She eats her homemade food with relish. Who needs fancy in-flight meals when you have wholesome ghar ka khanna?

Before this, Neena Gupta posted a foodie update from the airport while waiting for her flight. She revealed her go-to snack while travelling by air. Just like her in-flight meal, this snack also seemed packed with nutrients and comforting flavours. Wondering what it was? Neena Gupta explained that it was a roti roll filled with paneer and veggies. Since she finds outside food (like the kind sold at airports) unpredictable, she makes sure she carries a filling snack from home in a tiffin box. Watch Neena Gupta's foodie video here.





Since Neena Gupta often posts about her breakfast on Instagram, we know she loves to eat various types of delights in the mornings. Her love for different versions of healthy parathas especially stands out. But that doesn't mean she's always diet-conscious. Read more about Neena Gupta's diet here.