When you are looking for a quick, comforting, and flavourful meal, burnt garlic noodles can be the perfect choice. This simple dish brings together the rich aroma of golden-brown garlic with soft noodles, creating a satisfying mix of taste and texture. The slightly smoky flavour of burnt garlic gives the dish a unique touch that makes it stand out from regular noodle recipes. Whether you need a late-night snack, a quick lunch, or an easy dinner after a long day, this recipe is sure to satisfy your cravings. Made with basic pantry ingredients and requiring very little time, burnt garlic noodles are both easy and delicious. Their strong aroma and savoury taste make them a favourite among noodle lovers.





Also Read: 7 Of The Best Indian Street-Style Noodles Recipe You Must Try

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What Makes It Special

1. Rich Garlic Flavour





The garlic is cooked until deep golden brown, giving a bold and aromatic taste that becomes the highlight of the dish.





2. Quick And Easy To Prepare





This recipe takes very little time, making it perfect for busy days or sudden hunger cravings.





3. Minimal Ingredients





You do not need many ingredients; just a few kitchen staples can create a delicious meal at home.





4. Perfect Comfort Food





Warm noodles coated in flavourful garlic create a comforting and satisfying meal.





5. Easy To Customise





You can add vegetables, mushrooms, eggs, or your choice of protein to create new variations every time.





Also Read: Quick And Easy Noodles Recipe: Make Chilli Garlic Veg Noodles In Just 20 Min

How To Make Burnt Garlic Noodles

Ingredients





- 200 grams noodles - 10-12 garlic cloves, finely chopped - 2 tablespoons oil - 1 tablespoon soy sauce - 1 teaspoon chilli flakes (optional) - 1 teaspoon vinegar - Salt to taste - Black pepper to taste - Spring onions for garnish





Method





Step 1-Cook The Noodles





Boil the noodles as per the package instructions. Drain and keep them aside.





Step 2-Prepare The Garlic





Finely chop the garlic so it cooks evenly and releases maximum flavour while frying.





Step 3-Burn The Garlic Carefully





Heat oil in a pan and cook the garlic on medium heat until it turns deep golden brown and slightly crispy.





Step 4-Add Seasonings





Add soy sauce, vinegar, chilli flakes, salt, and black pepper. Mix well so the flavours combine nicely.





Step 5 Toss The Noodles





Add the cooked noodles to the pan and toss well so each strand is coated with the garlic mixture.





Step 6 Garnish And Serve





Top with chopped spring onions and serve hot while the noodles are fresh and aromatic.





Burnt garlic noodles are an easy yet flavourful dish that delivers great taste with minimal effort, making them a perfect choice to satisfy any craving.