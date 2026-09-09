The liver is one of the most important organs in the body, performing several essential functions. It helps digest food, stores vitamins and minerals, regulates blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and removes toxins from the body. However, due to unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity and other lifestyle factors, fatty liver disease has become increasingly common. The good news is that, in many cases, fatty liver can be reversed naturally through the right diet and healthy lifestyle changes.





Ayurveda Specialist Dr Hansaji explains how simple daily habits can support liver health and help manage fatty liver. In a recent video, she shared a practical 21-day plan that combines dietary changes, regular movement, yoga and better sleep habits to support the liver's natural healing process.





Also Read: 5 Foods You Need To Stock Up On To Help Reverse Fatty Liver

Here's what The 21-Day Plan Focuses On:

1. Eliminate Liquid Sugar

One of the first steps is to completely avoid liquid sugar. This includes soft drinks, packaged juices and other sugary beverages. Instead, choose whole fruits such as amla, guava, orange and papaya, which provide fibre and nutrients without causing a rapid spike in blood sugar levels.

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2. Follow A Balanced Diet

Dr Hansaji recommends following the 1/2-1/4-1/4 plate method while planning your meals. Fill half your plate with vegetables, one-quarter with protein-rich foods and the remaining quarter with whole grains or other nourishing carbohydrates. This balanced approach helps support overall health and may improve insulin sensitivity, which is important for people with fatty liver.

3. Include Healthy Fats

Healthy fats are an important part of a liver-friendly diet. Add nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds to your meals. At the same time, limit deep-fried foods, processed snacks and foods high in unhealthy fats.

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4. Stay Physically Active

Regular movement plays a key role in supporting liver health. Dr Hansaji suggests walking daily and incorporating simple muscle-strengthening exercises and yoga postures such as Utkatasana, Setu Bandhasana and Plank Pose.

5. Practise Yoga And Pranayama

Yoga and breathing exercises can help improve overall wellbeing and reduce stress. The recommended practices include Yogendra Talasana, Yogendra Konasana, Yogendra Vakrasana, Pavanamuktasana, diaphragmatic breathing, Anulom Vilom and Bhramari pranayama.

6. Eat Dinner Early

Try to finish dinner two to three hours before bedtime. Avoid unnecessary late-night snacking, which can put additional strain on the body's metabolic processes.

7. Prioritise Sleep And Stress Management

Consistent and adequate sleep is essential for overall health. Managing stress and maintaining a regular sleep schedule can support the body's natural recovery and healing mechanisms.

8. Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol can place additional stress on the liver. Avoiding or limiting alcohol consumption is an important step for those looking to improve liver health.





Also Read: Liver Health: 5 Healthy Drinks To Cleanse Your Liver Naturally





The LIVER Rule For 21 Days

Dr Hansaji suggests following the simple "LIVER" rule to stay on track:





L - Liquid sugar: Make it zero.





I - Include fibre and protein.





V - Value movement.





E - Eat dinner early.





R - Relax and recover.





The key to improving fatty liver is not a crash diet or a quick fix. Instead, it is the consistent practice of healthy habits that support good nutrition, regular movement, better sleep and overall wellbeing.





If you have been diagnosed with fatty liver, especially if you have abnormal liver test results or other medical conditions, consult your doctor before making major changes to your diet or exercise routine. These lifestyle measures should complement appropriate medical care, not replace it.