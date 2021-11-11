A nice vacation accompanied by good food is a dream come true. However, seeing your loved one enjoying food makes you even happier. Isn't it? Well, actress Disha Parmar feels the same and her latest Instagram Stories are proof. The actress is currently vacationing in Gulmarg, Kashmir, with her husband Rahul Vaidya, and we are gushing over their gastronomic adventures. In the first Story, we see Rahul chomping away a delectable dish from a bowl. Also, there's a plate full of scrumptious omelet along with tomatoes, kept in front of him.





Disha captioned this Boomerang, “Best view”, with a heart eyes emoji and a heart. In the next Stories, Disha shared a glimpse of a plate that has a slice of cake accompanied by another yummy food item. We are hungry now!

Disha Parmar posted this adorabel picture of Rajul Vaidya

The couple enjoyed a delicious breakfast

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had a blast in the Maldives, too, some time ago. Disha diligently kept sharing pictures of the duo from the islands. In one of her posts, we saw Disha relishing a floating breakfast that looked every bit tasty and healthy. Floating breakfast with a view is a dream! On the breakfast tray, we could spot some fruits including blueberries and there was muesli as well among other food items. In the caption, Disha said, “Glute & float!” with a laughing emoji.

(Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Runner Up Rahul Vaidya Celebrates With Two 'Welcome Back' Cakes)





This year, Rahul and Disha got married and pictures and videos of their wedding were all over the internet. But there was another yummy treat that was worth our attention. Do you remember what that was? The pristine white beautiful five-tier cake! Their wedding cake was one delicious affair. It was decorated with white and subtle pink flowers. The cake also had the initials ‘R' and ‘D' crafted on it in golden colour, along with matching borders. Watching the couple cut this massive cake was a treat! Indeed, this five-tier sweet delight was the cherry on the cake as far as their wedding ceremony was concerned. Read more about it here.





We hope Disha and Rahul continue to travel more and make memories that involve good food!