Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya got married to his long-time girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar on Friday. The snaps and videos of their celebration are all over the internet. Amidst all the glams and glitz, what caught our attention is that huge white wedding cake. The couple's friend shared the clip on Instagram where the newly-wed can be seen cutting the massive cake. The five-tier cake was decorated with pink and white flowers. It looked rich and had the initials “R” and “D” inscribed on it in gold, along with matching borders. The starry ceremony could not have been perfect without this aesthetic sweet treat.





Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Runner Up Rahul Vaidya Celebrates With Two 'Welcome Back' Cakes

Celebrities have often been quite choosy about their wedding cakes. Time and again, fans got to see various kinds of designs and shapes that were brought in to mark these special moments. Earlier, singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding reception cake stole the social media spotlight. Just like Rahul and Disha, this couple too chose to slice down a five-tier cake. However, this cake was far from simple. The heavenly layers were covered with gold dust. It also had flowers in green, blue and white hues. We could also spot their trademark hashtag #NehuPreet placed on the top layer along with the picture cut out.

Also Read: Watch: Neha Kakkar's Pani Poori Date With Husband Rohanpreet Singh

Well, things went beyond and beautiful for TV actress Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar. The duo was blessed to have a gigantic six-tier cake on their wedding day. What's more endearing that it matched with Gauhar's red and gold lehenga. It was attached with a bouquet, gold motifs and roses. The intricate border in gold made it look exquisite. The mouth-watering sweetmeat was rounded up with a cut out of “Mr And Mrs.” Gauhar and Zaid were clearly in awe of this masterpiece and so were we.





Also Read: Gauahar Khan's Sunday Smoothie Bowl Packed These Superfoods! (See Pic)

We also cannot help but marvel at South actress Kajal Aggarwal's wedding reception cake. It was a lovely French-style croquembouche cake decorated with flowers and stars.

These wedding cakes can definitely serve as the inspiration for grand celebratory events. Isn't it?