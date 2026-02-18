Chef Flor Camorlinga brings her globally influenced Mexican cooking to India for the first time with a one‑day pop‑up at The Ritz‑Carlton, Bangalore. Known for blending the bright, expressive flavours of Mexico with Japanese and Korean techniques, she has cooked in some of the world's most acclaimed kitchens, including Boragó in Chile, L'Effervescence in Tokyo, Vespertine in Los Angeles, and the Michelin‑starred Evett in Seoul. Today, she co‑leads Plonk in Mexico City, a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant praised for its inventive dishes and thoughtful wine programme.





I had an opportunity to interact with her ahead of the pop‑up, where she spoke about her love for travel, her approach to combining global influences with Mexican traditions, and what diners in Bangalore can expect from her much‑anticipated menu.

1. You have worked in so many countries. What made you decide to travel so widely as a chef?

I pursued a career in cooking because I wanted to understand how different cultures eat, why they choose certain ingredients, and the techniques they use. Travelling has always been a source of inspiration for me, helping me discover flavours, textures, and ideas that I bring into my own dishes.

2. This one-day pop-up at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, introduces your work to a new audience. What can diners expect from this menu, and how did you adapt it for Indian palates without losing your signature style?

Diners can expect the same honest, fresh, and thoughtfully prepared cuisine I serve at Plonk. The menu has been adapted to the ingredients available locally while staying true to the bold flavours and creative combinations that define Mexican cuisine.

3. For your pop-up in Bangalore, what dishes are you most excited to share?

My speciality lies in raw dishes, especially fish and seafood. The tostada, in particular, evokes the coastal flavours of Mexico and is a dish I love sharing with diners because it represents the heart of my culinary style.

4. You often mix Mexican flavours with ideas you picked up in Japan and Korea. How did this combination begin?

I realised that the umami-rich profiles of Japanese and Korean cuisines complement the acidity, heat, and vibrancy of Mexican food. Blending these flavours allows me to create dishes that are balanced, surprising, and full of depth.

5. Seafood appears often in your menus. What do you enjoy most about working with it?

I grew up surrounded by the flavours of the sea, so seafood has always felt natural to me. It's my favourite type of food, and I appreciate its versatility, freshness, and the opportunity it gives me to highlight pure, clean flavours in my cooking.

6. Plonk is known for its relaxed yet creative food and strong wine list. What do you want people to feel when they eat there?

Plonk is about offering a complete experience. The menu is creative, locally inspired, and sustainable, while the wine list complements the dishes perfectly. We work with small, artisanal producers, which keeps both the food and wine ever-evolving and exciting for our guests.

7. You emphasise supporting local producers. How do you maintain that philosophy when cooking in different countries?

I enjoy exploring local markets, speaking with chefs about seasonal products, and tasting new ingredients. This hands-on approach allows me to incorporate local flavours into my cooking while staying true to my philosophy of supporting small, sustainable producers.

8. With so many global influences in your career, how do you stay connected to your Mexican roots?

In Mexico, like anywhere, there's always more to learn about ingredients, recipes, and traditional techniques. Each state has its own unique flavours, and travelling within the country allows me to continuously deepen my understanding and bring authentic Mexican elements into my global cooking.

9. What is one ingredient you always return to, no matter where you are cooking?

Chilies. They are central to my cooking and bring the authentic flavours of Mexico to every dish, no matter where I am.

10. What advice would you give young chefs who want to build an international career like yours?

Hard work and curiosity are key. Stay open-minded, listen carefully, and learn from everyone in the kitchen, from the most experienced chef to the newest team member. Every interaction can teach you something valuable and help shape your culinary journey