Ramadan 2026 is approaching, and preparations have already begun. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds deep significance for the Muslim community. This holy month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and ends with the next crescent sighting, marking the arrival of Eid al-Fitr. If the moon is seen in India today, the first fast will be observed on 19 February. During this sacred month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, pray, reflect, and strengthen their spiritual connection.

How To Fast (Roza)

Ramadan is a month of self-discipline, worship, and personal growth. Muslims begin their day with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal that provides energy for the long fast. They break their fast at sunset with Iftar, a meal often prepared with a variety of nourishing and flavourful dishes. People attend congregational prayers at mosques, spend time in worship, and extend help to those in need by giving food, essentials, and charity.





Here are some classic dishes you can prepare for a wholesome and delicious Iftar spread.

Ramadan 2026: 5 Classic Dishes for a Perfect Iftar Feast

1. Chicken Biryani

This fragrant, layered rice dish is cooked with spiced chicken, herbs, and saffron for a rich and comforting flavour. It is a complete meal and a festive favourite on any Iftar table. Click here for recipe

2. Chicken Malai Kebab

Soft, creamy, and mildly spiced, these melt-in-the-mouth kebabs are marinated in cream, yoghurt, and gentle spices. They are perfect for a light yet indulgent Iftar starter. Click here for recipe

3. Seekh Kebab

Seekh kebabs are made with minced meat mixed with spices, shaped onto skewers, and grilled to smoky perfection. They pair beautifully with mint chutney and fresh onions. Click here for recipe





4. Nihari

Nihari is a slow-cooked stew made with tender meat and aromatic spices, resulting in a rich, silky gravy. Traditionally enjoyed in the morning, it is also a comforting, hearty dish for evening Iftar. Click here for recipe

5. Falooda Drink

This sweet, cooling drink is made with milk, rose syrup, basil seeds, and soft vermicelli. It's refreshing, colourful, and the perfect way to end Iftar on a light, soothing note. Click here for recipe





Happy Ramadan 2026!